Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28thJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools hosts Junior Internship Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is helping their students get a better idea of what it’ll be like in the workforce. GIPS held its third-annual Junior Internship Day inside the Bosselman Conference Center on Tuesday. The event gave Grand Island Senior High School junior students...
KSNB Local4
Over 40 teams compete at ESU 9′s quiz bowl
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s quiz bowl week in Hastings, and over 40 schools brought their talents to the North Shore Church. Educational Service Unit 9 gathered schools from throughout its area for the first day of the competition. Day one featured the elementary school kids showing off their expertise. Wednesday is dedicated to the high schoolers, then Thursday is junior high’s day to shine.
KSNB Local4
More volunteers needed for Red Cross Disaster Action Teams
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross is hoping more people will sign up to become a Disaster Action Team member. The Red Cross responded to house fires in both McCook and Grand Island on Sunday. The volunteers who helped in these responses are part of the Disaster Action Team.
KSNB Local4
Central Community College host annual early childhood education conference
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College hosted their annual Early Education Conference earlier on Saturday. CCC has held an early childhood conference since 1994. This years’ conference focused on the Autism Spectrum Disorder, celebrating milestones, creating outdoor learning spaces, and mindfulness an compassion in early care and education settings. The topics were submitted through a poll from educators.
KSNB Local4
New voice “running” the PA microphone at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The only sound in Fonner Park on Monday afternoon was employees getting the place ready for the first race day on Friday February 10. On that day, there will be more hustle and bustle, and the sound of Dustyn Stortzum on the call. His path to the press box at Fonner Park started all the back in high school with Striv Sports and calling high school games.
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Pad Thai Restaurant’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Opening in 2021, ‘Pad Thai Restaurant’ has been serving up authentic Thai cuisine to many loyal customers. “It’s definitely tough, but it’s been good,” said co-owner Joe Bandasack. “A lot of people come in and they kind of mention the old restaurant, so that’s a good feeling. We try to give everyone the best authentic taste we can around here.”
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Family displaced after Grand Island house fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of six is displaced after a house fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Ed Carlin, GIFD got a call of smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom of a house in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street around 4:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball dribbles to first in Top 5 Plays
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back and it’s jam packed!. 3. Central City boys basketball’s Derek Pfeifer and Ayden Zikmund. 1. Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball’s Parker Volk. See embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
“One flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest” coming to Hastings Community Theatre
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Community Theatre continues its 63rd season with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”. It is an adaptation by Dale Wasserman of Ken Kesey’s famous novel of the same name. The play remains faithful to the spirit of the novel and has been praised as “scarifying and powerful” by the New York Times. Many may be familiar with the story thanks to the 1975 film version starring Jack Nicholson.
KSNB Local4
Electrical fires are a big concern for fire officials
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s one of the biggest fears for business owners, that a fire has burned the place they worked so hard to build. That happened to the owners of Hajny Auto Sales this past weekend. Fire officials said it could have been prevented. After crews put...
KSNB Local4
Electricity to blame for a fire at a Hastings business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a closed business on Sunday afternoon. According to Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling, just before five they received reports of smoke in the air near the 1000 block of South Elm in Hastings. Fire crews rushed to...
KSNB Local4
Staying warm, Wednesday but changes coming ...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be more mild weather to enjoy on Wednesday but lest we get complacent, Thursday’s weather will be a reminder that we are indeed still in the throws of winter. Sunshine will greet you as you head out the door on Wednesday, with light southwest winds bringing the promise of another day with above normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s along and south of I-80.
KSNB Local4
Ravenna girls basketball wins LPC championship
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Ravenna girls basketball took on No. 1 Centura in the championship game of the Louplatte Conference Tournament Saturday on a neutral floor at Central City. This was a rematch of a head-to-head from earlier this year, and the Bluejays came out victorious again....
News Channel Nebraska
Electricity blamed for fire at Hajny Auto Sales in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a closed business on Sunday afternoon. According to Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling, just before 5:00 p.m. they received reports of smoke in the air near the 1000 block of South Elm in Hastings. Fire crews rushed...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball wins LPC championship
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull competed against No. 2 Central City in the championship game of the Louplatte Conference Tournament Saturday at the Bison Activities Dome. The Cardinals won 69-55 to claim the conference title. “It feels great,” said freshman Jack Poppe, who scored 11 points in...
Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska
A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
