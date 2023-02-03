Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kadarius Toney’s strong statement on his Super Bowl 57 injury status
Since being drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has struggled to stay on the field. Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs during the 2022 season, has had yet another season with lingering injuries. But with the Super Bowl just days away, he makes it clear that he plans to take the field.
Why Sketchy 'Leaked Super Bowl Script' Showing Eagles Win Is Going Viral
Theories that NFL games and the Super Bowl have been "scripted" are sending fans into overdrive as a prediction goes viral.
Inside Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Insane Shoe Closet
Kansas City Chiefs QB (and likely NFL MVP again) Patrick Mahomes lives two different lives. In one, he runs from linebackers and does an excellent job helping the team win games. In the other, he plays around in a shoe closet that can only be described as insane. He allowed everyone a look inside this second shoe life.
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed drops massive Super Bowl injury update
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was forced from the AFC Championship Game due to a concussion. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Sneed appears to be on the come up. Sneed cleared the concussion protocol on Monday,...
Is Super Bowl rigged? Eagles’ A.J. Brown tries to duck conspiracy theory
A lot of silly things are discussed during Opening Night at the Super Bowl. One of them making the rounds this year is the conspiracy theory that NFL games are rigged. Scripted, to be exact. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So of course, someone had to bring...
Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Eagles have landed. One week before they'll face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Birds landed in Arizona on Sunday to start preparing for the big game. The team's plane had a "It's A Philly Thing" flag hanging from the window after it landed. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was wearing a Kelly green Eagles throwback jacket as he walked off the plane. The team was greeted by fans on Sunday morning at Lincoln Financial Field for a send-off before they traveled west Our crews also landed in Arizona on Sunday afternoon. CBS Philadelphia will have coverage online, through our streaming service and on the air as the Birds try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history versus former longtime head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Super Bowl LVII notable bets: The making of a 2,000-prop betting menu
Go inside the Caesars Sportsbook "prop party," where most of the list of Super Bowl LVII props was produced.
Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For The Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is fast approaching. That means more and more picks for the winner of the game will be coming in over the coming days, including today (Monday). Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who was introduced as head coach on ...
New York Post
Patrick Mahomes’ barber believes his scissors can be Super Bowl game-changer
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes is still just 27, and whether he wins his second Super Bowl championship or not, no one should dispute that he is the heir apparent to the Tom Brady throne. The man who believes he holds the key to Mahomes finding a way to beat...
Eagles fans swarm the Linc for send-off pep rally ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Eagles fans, players and coaches made their way to Lincoln Financial Field Sunday morning for a special Send Off Party for the team before they left for Arizona.
Absurd Super Bowl Bet Is Going Viral On Tuesday
A Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs showdown is looming. This means big money generated at State Farm Stadium and by sportsbooks, as this event is commonly the most bet-on game domestically every year. And while the lion's share of the public will ...
Look: Nick Sirianni’s 1-Word Response To Super Bowl Question Is Going Viral
Nick Sirianni has the Philadelphia Eagles one win away from hoisting The Lombardi Trophy. In just his second year as an NFL head coach, Sirianni's Eagles claimed the NFC East division title, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the conference and dominated both of their postseason opponents en ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs OC answers a very important question regarding Patrick Mahomes before Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs had to change up some things the last two games, and yet they still walked, or limped in Mahomes’ case, away with victories. Now, somehow, someway, they are in the Super Bowl. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs had a specific game plan, but they...
atozsports.com
Tyreek Hill has many questioning one NFL policy
Football fans found out what it was like for players to have access to their cell phones during a game in Sunday’s 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill was live-tweeting his reactions throughout the contest, making headlines with one specific post. Hill and Rams superstar...
NBC Sports
Super Bowl food 2023: Appetizer, entrée, and dessert ideas for Super Bowl LVII inspired by the Eagles and Chiefs
As the countdown continues toward Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are getting their game plans set. But while they go over their plays, the rest of America goes over their menus in preparation for the big day. When it comes to the Super Bowl, everything is always the best — the best teams, the best performers and, of course, the best food.
Madden NFL 23 Releases Official Super Bowl Prediction
EA Sports' Madden NFL 23 has released its official prediction for the Super Bowl. The NFL video game has simulated the upcoming Super Bowl, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Madden NFL 23 has the Eagles winning. "Madden NFL 23's official simulation is ...
