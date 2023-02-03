Hancock County Economic Development Executive Director Jill Kramer /w Kim Nelson of Nelson Septic Services/Friday February 3rd

Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Forest City’s Johnson signs to bowl in college
Forest City senior bowler Kali Johnson has signed her Letter of Intent to bowl in college next season. The school record holder for a bowling series announced she would bowl at COE College. Johnson broke the record in her first meet of the 2022-2023 season, bowling a 449, which was...
kiow.com
Margaret J. (Struck) Larson
Margaret J. (Struck) Larson, 92, of Kanawha, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 118 East Second Street. Kanawha, Iowa, 50447. 641-762-3211.
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Review Courthouse Improvement Project
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am on Monday. KIOW.com will provide a link on Monday morning to view the meeting live. The meeting will cover the builder’s risk policy and coverage amounts for vestibule and roof projects. The board will also review an amended 28E agreement with Winnebago County regarding housing of Hancock County inmates.
kiow.com
Kossuth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/24/2023
WARRIORS LIVE, SIGNING DAY SPECIAL 5:30PM – 6:30 PM. Iowa State Women’s Basketball at Kansas State 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW. Clear Lake Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM GHV Video Stream.
kiow.com
Larry Wallace Torkelson
Larry Wallace Torkelson, 88, of Forest City, Iowa, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 11:00 AM On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, with Pastor Bob Snitzer officiating. Visitation will take...
kiow.com
Hennessy Joins NIACC Alumni Advisory Board
Kevin Hennessy of Mason City, graduated from NIACC with an Associate’s Degree in Business in 2009, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the University of Northern Iowa in 2011. Hennessy is a Mortgage Loan Officer with Clear Lake Bank & Trust. Hennessy has 12 years of experience in the financial services industry. Hennessy is actively involved in the community as part of the River City Barbershop Choir, has participated in Lake Leadership, serves as a board member of the Mason City YMCA, and Mason City Lions Club. He is also a Mason City Chamber Ambassador and is participating in Leadership North Iowa. Hennessy lives in Mason City with his wife, Libby (Kropp) Hennessy.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)
(Click on the link above to go live to the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting.) The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will discuss a number of road issues along with other topics. Winnebago County Treasurer Juie Swenson will present her semi-annual report from her department. Then the board will...
kiow.com
Wright County Board to Meet on Monday
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. You can watch the meeting live on Monday morning on kiow.com. The meeting will cover the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Quarterly Report. This will be followed by the board reviewing the Wright County Compensation Committee’s recommendations for pay increases to all county elected officials. The board will only be able to reduce the recommended percentage increases or accept them. They cannot increase them. These pay changes will take effect on July 1st.
kiow.com
Dennis R. Norstrud
Dennis R. Norstrud, age 86 of Thompson, IA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Forest City, IA. Funeral...
kchanews.com
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Board to Meet
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will discuss a number of road issues along with other topics in their Tuesday morning meeting beginning at 9am . Winnebago County Treasurer Juie Swenson will present her semi-annual report from her department. Then the board will turn their attention to a proposed sharing agreement with Hancock County. The agreement is over the housing of prisoners at the Winnebago County Jail from Hancock County.
kiow.com
Worth County Board to Discuss County EMS Services
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet Monay morning at 8:30am. You can watch the meeting live on kiow.com. The board will hear from Richard Brumm, County Engineer, on the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will discuss repairs and road maintenance. Drainage matters will also...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
more1049.com
Local Casino Fined For Violating Self-Ban Regulations
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A local casino has been fined for violating self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says Wild Rose Casino in Emmetsburg did not upload a new list of those who banned themselves from gambling during the required grace period. Ohorilko says in this...
cbs2iowa.com
Woman dies after UTV rollover in Grundy County
REINBECK, Iowa — A woman is dead after the Utility Terrain Vehicle she was riding in rolled. 53-year-old Lori Knaack died at a local hospital after she was ejected from the UTV. Authorities were called to the crash about two miles northeast of Reinbeck around 8:40pm Saturday night. Investigators say Patrick Knaack was driving the UTV when he lost control. Six people were on board, two were taken to MercyOne in Waterloo for treatment but they are expected to recover.
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
hot967.fm
Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea
(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
yourfortdodge.com
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
kiow.com
Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident
Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
Comments / 1