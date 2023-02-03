ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Washington

Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: See 2023 Gatorade Color Odds, History

There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl. Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.
NBC Washington

Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night

Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
NBC Washington

Madden Simulation Predicts Eagles Beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud.
NBC Washington

2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 Pro Bowl is in the books and the reviews are starting to roll in on the weekend’s complete facelift. Among the changes made to the league’s traditional All-Star weekend include 10...
NBC Washington

What Can't Patrick Mahomes Do? His Teammates Offer a Few Answers

What can’t Patrick Mahomes do? His teammates offer a few answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns a Super Bowl trophy, a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP (with a second one likely on the way later this week). He has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons as a starter and has his team on the verge of a second title in four years.
NBC Washington

Most Memorable Off-The-Field Super Bowl Moments

Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As...
