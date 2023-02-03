ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Sabres: The final verdict on a potential Timo Meier trade

Timo Meier would be a gamechanger for the Buffalo Sabres. But the total costs of acquiring him could disrupt the team’s current chemistry. Over the past two weeks, I’ve written about why the Buffalo Sabres would do well to consider Timo Meier, and why trading for the young forward makes zero sense. Clearly, I wanted to outline, in separate articles, the pros and cons of trading for Meier.
BUFFALO, NY
Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz have offer for Westbrook, waiting for Lakers

The Jazz reportedly have an offer on the table for Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be enough to get Los Angeles to bite?. According to Tim Macmahon, the Jazz have a deal in place where they would acquire Westbrook and those two infamous Lakers first-round picks (2027 and 2029) for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. While it is unclear whether the Lakers would accept a deal like this, it’s an interesting twist after the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
