Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Top 10, Feb 6
1 - SJV (1) 23-0 SJV saw its biggest scare of the season against Montclair Immaculate, trailing by 8 late in the 3rd quarter, but just like championship teams due, they came back and won 72-68. They also picked up wins against Raritan and Pope John during the week. This week they earned the #1 seed in the SCT and have a bye in the first round. They will play the winner of Toms River East and Marlboro on Thursday. They also play Christ the King on Saturday in NYC.
The New Jersey football team that Tom Brady is breaking up
One thing he will be doing is entering the broadcast booth as part of Fox's lead football analyst and breaking up the team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Two Jersey guys, Fox's number one football broadcast team will be calling the Super Bowl on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
Jackson, NJ man dies after off-road vehicle flips multiple times
LACEY — The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area late Saturday afternoon. Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material around 5:20 p.m. when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.
9 Year Old Boy Graduates High School And Starts College In Pennsylvania
What were you doing at 9 years old? You were probably trading Garbage Pale Kids in class and getting in trouble for it. A genius was a hard thing to come by back then and we see even fewer of them today. Are you ready to feel like a total...
More mild weather ahead for NJ: 40s, 50s, and even 60s this week
I feel like a broken record by saying yet again there is no significant snow on the horizon for New Jersey. (Meaning in the next 7 to 10 days, which takes us to the midpoint of February.) What a weird winter it's been. But there are still six and a half weeks to go.
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
Nine great NJ wineries to check out this winter
It’s that time of year when people look for new and different things to do. Just any reason to get out of the house. Of course, it’s too cold to do anything outside unless you’re into winter sports. How about checking out a few of New Jersey’s...
1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars
💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you
We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?. From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
Investigation underway in New Jersey after Jackson man dies in ORV accident
🚔 Jackson Township resident dies in Off Road Vehicle crash in Lacey Township. 🚔 Lacey Police said that the crash occurred in area of town known as Lacey Materials. 🚔 The circumstances of the ORV accident that claimed the life of Jackson man in Lacey Township are under investigation.
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of New Jersey
There are so many fun and wonderful things to do in New Jersey, and some of those things get more acknowledgment than others. When you are thinking about great Garden State getaways, you no doubt start hearing seagulls in your mind and waves crashing in your ears. The Jersey Shore...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Most Romantic Restaurant Honored On National List
It is time to think quickly and get romantic! If you haven’t made your Valentine's plans yet, I’ve got your back. There is one local restaurant that is getting national attention for being one of the most romantic restaurants in all of America, and three other New Jersey restaurants also made the list!
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
This Enormous Steak Has New Jersey Dumbfounded and Drooling
Are you a grill master or do you like to have your steak served to you?. They say "bigger is better." Is that the case for this gargantuan steak from New Jersey?. Right before Christmas, my girlfriend and I went to New York City for dinner and to see the tree.
Freehold man the latest of 24 to plead guilty to alleged role in massive NJ drug operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from "Operation Checkmate" investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns,...
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
Give and Go with Brustman & Lowe #31 (w/ special guest Coach Bruno)
Feeling nostalgic? Let's take a look at some old New Jersey license plates. How many of these did you have?
