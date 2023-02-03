Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping containerBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing 483-foot Chase Tower in Phoenix days ahead of Super BowlJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter played against Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII
Steve Cottrell, Chief Revenue Officer of Sunday Goods, is hoping for up to a 35% boost in business for this week and they loaded up on inventory. Many of these security cameras have been in place since 2008; they’ve just been recently upgraded in time for the Super Bowl.
AZFamily
What to expect at Super Bowl Opening Night in downtown Phoenix
Valley-based OXDX Clothing is one of 27 businesses that got up to $25,000 in grant funds that can help them scale up as they help the NFL make merch. Betting on the Big Game? Here's what Arizonans should watch out for. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. It's the first Super...
AZFamily
Saguaro cactus featured at downtown Phoenix's Super Bowl Experience goes viral
He calls himself the "Pro-Life Spider-Man" and has done similar stunts in cities around the U.S. Phoenix fire officials provide update on man who scaled Chase building. "This is a stupid, stupid move; this is so dangerous, " said Capt. Todd Keller. "You put not only yourself in danger, you put firefighters in danger."
AZFamily
Ways to buy or sell Super Bowl tickets without being defrauded
The president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority says the combination of the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open is an unmatched opportunity to make an impression on business leaders. Gamblers expected to bring in significant cash for Super Bowl LVII. Updated: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
AZFamily
Arizona to host dozens of CEOs for Super Bowl LVII
Gamblers will have plenty to bet on, not just who wins or loses the Super Bowl. Arizona lawmakers looking to crack down on gas theft. Lawmakers say something must be done to protect fuel station owners and operators from criminals using pulsar manipulation devices to steal gas and diesel fuel.
AZFamily
Verizon stores to host NFL meet-and-greet events around metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley gears up for Super Bowl LVII, this week is your chance to meet up with some big names in the NFL. Verizon is hosting meet-and-greet events around the Phoenix area, starting on Wednesday. The wireless carrier is also promoting its Super Bowl sweepstakes, where fans can have a chance to win tickets to the next three Super Bowls. All of the meet-and-greets are free events.
AZFamily
Inside look at Game Day preparations for Super Bowl LVII
Ways to buy or sell Super Bowl tickets without being defrauded. If you’re looking to buy or sell digital tickets to the Super Bowl, it’s best to stay away from private parties advertising on the Internet. Lime pilot program expands into downtown Phoenix. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Longtime ASU groundskeeper to help paint logo for Super Bowl LVII
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If art is truly everywhere, would you let the NFL’s greatest athletes walk all over it? For one Tempe man, his masterpieces have been torn up by the end of every Super Bowl since 1996. And he’s just fine with that. “Back when...
AZFamily
After years of planning, Super Bowl week kicks off in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After years of planning, Super Bowl LVII week kicks off in Arizona. Local leaders, a spokesperson for NFL, and the Host Committee spoke about their high expectations Monday morning. “Come on! Let’s get fired up! This is the beginning of super bowl week,” said Arizona Cardinals’ President and Owner Michael Bidwell. “Let’s go!”
AZFamily
Arizona pups compete in the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12
Another fleet of e-scooters and e-bikes have arrived in downtown Phoenix in time for Super Bowl LVII. Arizona to host dozens of CEOs for Super Bowl LVII. The president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority says the combination of the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open is an unmatched opportunity to make an impression on business leaders.
AZFamily
Betting on the Big Game? Here's what Arizonans should watch out for
Valley-based OXDX Clothing is one of 27 businesses that got up to $25,000 in grant funds that can help them scale up as they help the NFL make merch. What to expect at Super Bowl Opening Night in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We sent out our own...
AZFamily
State Farm Stadium unveils new look with projected graphics
GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - State Farm Stadium is sporting a new look inspired by Arizona’s beauty ahead of Super Bowl LVII. “It is a story of the landscape of Arizona, celebrating this very special region of two teams coming together for the Super Bowl, our biggest celebration,” said Daphne Wood, Director of Events for the NFL.
AZFamily
State Farm Stadium is prepared for game day in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Farm Stadium is almost ready for Super Bowl LVII!. Arizona’s Family’s Gibby Parra dropped by the stadium to check in with John Barker, NFL Global Event Production and Operations vice president, and his team. They have worked hard preparing the State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday.
AZFamily
Glendale ranks #14 of top 30 cities for football fans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - WalletHub released a story just in time for the big game that ranks the best and worst cities for fans in 2023. The company compared an expanse of 240 US cities with at least one professional or college team, judging off of 21 metrics including NFL and college resident teams, to stadium capacity and fan engagement.
AZFamily
Arizona Biltmore to host invite-only party in time for Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are parties happening all over the Phoenix area for the Super Bowl LVII coming this Sunday. Drake is having a party, there are parties at the Arizona Biltmore, and so much more. On Saturday at the Biltmore, J Balvin, The Chainsmokers, Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, and so many incredible stars will be arriving for the Fanatics party! Ian Schwartz headed out on location to see what hosting a party like this involves.
AZFamily
Arizona house bill would ban selling kangaroo parts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A house bill that would ban the selling or buying of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Arizona state legislature. It targets companies that use kangaroo leather to make products like soccer cleats. Activists said killing the animals for their skin is cruel and unnecessary.
AZFamily
First responders come together to protect the public during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl LVII Emergency Operations Center has officially opened for business to keep everyone safe during this exciting week. “In the fire department, automatic aid is a daily response,” said Glendale Fire Department Captain Ashley Losch. “We do it every single day. We are used to working with each other. This is just a bigger scale of that, including PD, public works, weather, everybody and all agencies that are involved are represented here.”
AZFamily
Tempe clothing business among 27 local shops awarded grant to help create NFL merch
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the countdown to the Big Game continues, thousands of businesses are putting together the final touches of merchandise, memorabilia, catering orders and much more. And among those shops are those helping the NFL create official merchandise for Super Bowl LVII. In Tempe, 27 Black,...
Comments / 0