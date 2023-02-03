Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks: Trae Young, Spencer Dinwiddie, more react to Nets' blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving is officially leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Irving requested to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and his wish was granted when the Mavs dealt for him on Sunday -- a move that drew plenty of reactions from the NBA world.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant would be wise to stick with Nets, who likely aren't done dealing before Thursday's deadline
Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In return, the Brooklyn Nets, who will also send Markieff Morris to Dallas, get Dorian Finney-Smith, old pal Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas' 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. There's a chance, perhaps a good one, that neither team is...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
CBS Sports
Women's basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina remains No. 1, Indiana reaches No. 2 for first time ever
South Carolina came out on top against a tough UConn team on Sunday, which helped the Gamecocks stay remain No. 1 for the 33rd consecutive week. Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers made their first appearance ever at No. 2 after their 10 straight victory. Indiana has been strong this season, with...
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Tennessee gets controversial win, six top-15 teams go down
Saturday was as consequential in college basketball as it was entertaining in one of the most loaded schedules of the season. There were buzzer-beaters, highlight-reel dunks, lowlights (looking at you, Louisville!) and plenty of upsets to go around to top it all off. Four top-10 teams took losses on the...
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas still in Big 12 race, jumps up in Top 25 And 1 after topping Texas
Bill Self described Monday night's showdown with Texas as something close to a must-win game as it pertains to Kansas' goal of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 17th time in 20 seasons under its Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach. Right from the jump, the Jayhawks played like it with an obvious sense of urgency.
CBS Sports
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Decent output despite loss
Gordon closed with 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 140-120 loss to the Kings. Gordon is on a solid scoring run of late, topping the 15-point mark in four straight contests while also delivering solid numbers in the assist department. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game since the start of January, but an uptick in the efficiency department wouldn't hurt since he's making just 35.3 percent of his three-point shots during that span.
CBS Sports
How college basketball's smallest lineup has come up big to spark a massive turnaround at Fairleigh Dickinson
HACKENSACK, N.J. – Any college basketball fan who remembers Loyola-Chicago's opening night win over Fairleigh Dickinson likely remembers it for the absurdity of the full-court pass and Christian Laettner-esque, buzzer-beating jump shot from the Ramblers' Sheldon Edwards that tied the game at the end of regulation. Loyola-Chicago proceeded to...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to sit Sunday
Murray is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee injury management. One night after registering a season-high 41 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes, Murray looks like he'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set. Even though Murray played both ends of the Nuggets' previous back-to-back set (Jan. 17 and 18), Denver isn't expected to ask the point guard to shoulder big minutes for the second day in a row, especially since the Nuggets are traveling to Minnesota rather than playing at home. With three other starters (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon) also listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, the Nuggets offense could primarily run through Michael Porter and sixth man Bruce Brown.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Texas jumps up to a No. 1 seed, bumps Arizona off top line in NCAA Tournament projection
A new bracket is up, and again there is a change on the top line. Texas jumped both Kansas and Arizona to take over the third overall seed on the strength of a win at Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns are at Kansas on Monday night, so more change could be in the offing.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Downgraded to out
Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and will ultimately be sidelined versus Detroit due to an illness. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams figure to garner increased roles, though Jayson Tatum will presumably dominate the playmaking opportunities when he's on the court.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Jazz have discussed deal that would send Russell Westbrook, picks to Utah
The Los Angeles Lakers spent 10 months waiting for the perfect Russell Westbrook trade. On Friday, it seemingly arrived when Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. Irving was a proven fit alongside LeBron James and exactly the sort of superstar the Lakers tend to prioritize. Yet when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks, not the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Looney will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. Jonathan Kuminga draws the start at power forward, and Draymond Green moves to center with Looney set to operate as a reserve Monday evening.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts season-high 24 points
Middleton logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 win over the Heat. The Bucks have continued their slow ramp-up process with Middleton, who has played between 15 and 20 minutes in each of his seven appearances since returning Jan. 23 following a five-week absence due to a sore right knee. Aside from some issues with turnovers (2.7 per game), Middleton has more or less looked like himself in his first seven contests back in action, averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 17.6 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the field and 95.2 percent from the free-throw line. Middleton's playing time could be restricted on some level through the All-Star break, but he's producing well enough to warrant an activation in just about every league.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday
McCollum had 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers. McCollum has taken a step back in his scoring duties since the return of Brandon Ingram, but the veteran guard continues to find ways to impact the game while also putting up solid scoring figures. Over his last 10 games, McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals and has reached the 20-point plateau in all but two contests during that stretch.
