Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Watch Tim McGraw Cover One Of Shania Twain's Most Iconic Hits
Tim McGraw paid tribute to another country music giant on Friday (February 3), with a cover of one of the biggest hits of her career. McGraw teamed up with musician Bob Minner to deliver his rendition of Shania Twain's “You’re Still The One.”. McGraw said he and Minner...
iheart.com
Sam Smith And Kim Petras Deliver 'Fiery' Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'
Sam Smith and Kim Petras lit up the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards with a flaming-hot performance of "Unholy." The duo had the crowd dancing and singing along as they showcased powerful vocals and an electric atmosphere. It was announced that the singers would be hitting the stage to...
Sabrina Carpenter's All-White Afterparty Look Has Hip Cutouts and a Thigh-High Slit
Sabrina Carpenter will meet you at the afterparty. On Feb. 5, Carpenter solidified her it-girl status at Universal Music Group's 2023 Grammys afterparty in Los Angeles, wearing a romantic two piece set with a dramatic thigh-high leg slit to the post-show celebration. The 23-year-old singer seemed ready for spring in a knit two-piece set consisting of a matching white bra top and a high-waisted cutout skirt. Both pieces featured crystallized rosettes, the first of which beamed from the center of her chest. The silver gems picked up the light on the carpet as she posed for photos, adding even more shine to the bold hip cutouts along her side, and giving more detail to the otherwise minimalistic look.
Miranda Lambert Proudly Shows Off Husband’s Toned Physique: ‘You’ve Got To Share Your Gift’
Since announcing her split from fellow country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton in 2015, Miranda Lambert has more than moved on, enjoying life with her current partner, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, in celebration of their anniversary, Miranda Lambert shared sweet photos of herself and her husband at the beach. Some of the photos even showed off McLoughlin’s abs and Lambert, immensely proud of her relationship, is not shy in the slightest about showing them off.
Leyna Bloom Shares Throwback BTS Video From SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Belize
The model was the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover of the magazine in 2021.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Shania Twain Jokes About Her 'Explicit' Lyrics on 'The Late Late Show'
Just when we thought Shania Twain couldn't get any cooler, she goes blonde and earns her first-ever Parental Advisory label on her new album. The five-time Grammy winner stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, which dropped Feb. 3. (And yes, she donned the platinum blonde locks again!) The "celebration album," as Twain calls it, was the singer-songwriter's attempt at injecting a little bit of light into her life during the pandemic.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
Tim McGraw Performs Laid-Back Living Room Cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still the One’: VIDEO
Shania Twain’s long-awaited album Queen of Me hit shelves and streaming services today. While many fans are hooked on the new collection of songs, others are throwing it back to her 90s heyday. After all, it’s hard to hear the Canadian country superstar’s name without thinking of hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.” Earlier today, Tim McGraw posted a laid-back cover of one of Twain’s timeless tunes.
Shania Twain Drops F-Bomb on Song for First Time Ever on New ‘Queen of Me’ Album
On Friday, Feb. 3, Shania Twain released her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. And while some of the tracks on the new record reflect trademarks of her early work—with the singer comparing the styles of, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” to her new hit “Giddy Up!”—there is one major difference. For the first time ever, the country music icon dropped the f-bomb on a song. And it took listeners completely by surprise.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Ashley McBryde Reveals Text She Received From Reba McEntire After 2023 Grammys Win
Following her and Carly Pearce’s epic win at the 2023 Grammys, Ashley McBryde reveals details about the text message she received from Reba McEntire about the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. While in the press...
Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold
Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Connected With Another Competitor Before Nelson Thomas
'The Challenge' rookie Olivia Kaiser had a fling with someone else before linking up with veteran Nelson Thomas.
Taylor Swift Makes Grammy History Again With ‘All Too Well’
She's still breaking records in 2023! Taylor Swift made Grammy Award's history with her number one single ‘All Too Well’ Sunday night. This is nothing new for the songstress. She is used to making awards show history. The Grammy-nominated "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" is believed to be heavily inspired by her tumultuous breakup with Movie Star Jake Gyllenhaal.
Daddy Still Is Remembered in Chris Stapleton’s “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore”
Losing a family member may be one of the hardest things to get through in life, especially if it is someone you were close with. Chris Stapleton’s “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore” is a heartbreaking song that talks about the life of a father and what he goes through every day before passing away. It is […]
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Lourdes Leon Is Fashionably Late to the Marc Jacobs Show in a Denim Bustier
On Feb. 2, Lourdes Leon — the daughter of legendary pop star Madonna — got all dressed up to attend Marc Jacobs's spring 2023 fashion show in New York City. But thanks to a now-viral TikTok video, some fans are speculating that she was actually denied entry. In preparation for the event, the 26-year-old model wore a full denim look featuring a long jean skirt with a thigh-high leg slit and a matching bustier top. However, according to People, her seat at the show remained empty.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Posts Incredible BTS Shots of Her Performance With Wynonna Judd
Following her performance alongside Wynonna Judd on Saturday (February 5th), country music hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snapshots of the exciting event. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. “A weekend with Wynonna Judd,” Ballerini declared in the caption....
Comments / 0