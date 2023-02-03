ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Watch Tim McGraw Cover One Of Shania Twain's Most Iconic Hits

Tim McGraw paid tribute to another country music giant on Friday (February 3), with a cover of one of the biggest hits of her career. McGraw teamed up with musician Bob Minner to deliver his rendition of Shania Twain's “You’re Still The One.”. McGraw said he and Minner...
iheart.com

Sam Smith And Kim Petras Deliver 'Fiery' Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras lit up the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards with a flaming-hot performance of "Unholy." The duo had the crowd dancing and singing along as they showcased powerful vocals and an electric atmosphere. It was announced that the singers would be hitting the stage to...
POPSUGAR

Sabrina Carpenter's All-White Afterparty Look Has Hip Cutouts and a Thigh-High Slit

Sabrina Carpenter will meet you at the afterparty. On Feb. 5, Carpenter solidified her it-girl status at Universal Music Group's 2023 Grammys afterparty in Los Angeles, wearing a romantic two piece set with a dramatic thigh-high leg slit to the post-show celebration. The 23-year-old singer seemed ready for spring in a knit two-piece set consisting of a matching white bra top and a high-waisted cutout skirt. Both pieces featured crystallized rosettes, the first of which beamed from the center of her chest. The silver gems picked up the light on the carpet as she posed for photos, adding even more shine to the bold hip cutouts along her side, and giving more detail to the otherwise minimalistic look.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Proudly Shows Off Husband’s Toned Physique: ‘You’ve Got To Share Your Gift’

Since announcing her split from fellow country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton in 2015, Miranda Lambert has more than moved on, enjoying life with her current partner, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, in celebration of their anniversary, Miranda Lambert shared sweet photos of herself and her husband at the beach. Some of the photos even showed off McLoughlin’s abs and Lambert, immensely proud of her relationship, is not shy in the slightest about showing them off.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Jokes About Her 'Explicit' Lyrics on 'The Late Late Show'

Just when we thought Shania Twain couldn't get any cooler, she goes blonde and earns her first-ever Parental Advisory label on her new album. The five-time Grammy winner stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, which dropped Feb. 3. (And yes, she donned the platinum blonde locks again!) The "celebration album," as Twain calls it, was the singer-songwriter's attempt at injecting a little bit of light into her life during the pandemic.
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Performs Laid-Back Living Room Cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still the One’: VIDEO

Shania Twain’s long-awaited album Queen of Me hit shelves and streaming services today. While many fans are hooked on the new collection of songs, others are throwing it back to her 90s heyday. After all, it’s hard to hear the Canadian country superstar’s name without thinking of hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.” Earlier today, Tim McGraw posted a laid-back cover of one of Twain’s timeless tunes.
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Drops F-Bomb on Song for First Time Ever on New ‘Queen of Me’ Album

On Friday, Feb. 3, Shania Twain released her sixth studio album, Queen of Me. And while some of the tracks on the new record reflect trademarks of her early work—with the singer comparing the styles of, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” to her new hit “Giddy Up!”—there is one major difference. For the first time ever, the country music icon dropped the f-bomb on a song. And it took listeners completely by surprise.
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold

Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Florence Carmela

Taylor Swift Makes Grammy History Again With ‘All Too Well’

She's still breaking records in 2023! Taylor Swift made Grammy Award's history with her number one single ‘All Too Well’ Sunday night. This is nothing new for the songstress. She is used to making awards show history. The Grammy-nominated "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" is believed to be heavily inspired by her tumultuous breakup with Movie Star Jake Gyllenhaal.
POPSUGAR

Lourdes Leon Is Fashionably Late to the Marc Jacobs Show in a Denim Bustier

On Feb. 2, Lourdes Leon — the daughter of legendary pop star Madonna — got all dressed up to attend Marc Jacobs's spring 2023 fashion show in New York City. But thanks to a now-viral TikTok video, some fans are speculating that she was actually denied entry. In preparation for the event, the 26-year-old model wore a full denim look featuring a long jean skirt with a thigh-high leg slit and a matching bustier top. However, according to People, her seat at the show remained empty.
