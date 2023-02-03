Read full article on original website
Darkstar86
4d ago
hey but the Democrats policies are going to fix everything. You better vote for them or you're going to lose your benefits to be predatory on other people's taxpayer dollars.. Why do silly pawns keep on voting in people who purposely tie the hands of our law enforcement and justice system for their own social justice activism and intersectionality delusions. Start fighting crime rather than facilitate it, Democrats.
jay
4d ago
LAMONT will be fixing that. He’s going to try and take firearms away from good and working folks.
JoeA4SS
4d ago
Same old story just a different day in New Haven
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide #2
Police UPDATE: On February 6, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue on the report of a ShotSpotter activation with citizens reporting a party shot in the parking lot at that location. Upon arrival, police officers located an unresponsive party suffering from...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While at Bus Stop in New Haven
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while at a bus stop in New Haven on Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Munson Street after getting a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. A resident had reported that a person was on a trampoline in a back yard and had been shot.
Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say
A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded. The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall. Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short...
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NYPD cop shot in precinct locker room in possible suicide attempt
A rookie NYPD cop was shot inside a Bronx police precinct Tuesday morning in what appears to have been a suicide attempt, police officials confirmed. The officer shot himself inside the locker room at the 47th Precinct stationhouse on Laconia Avenue in Edenwald around 11 a.m., according to police and sources. The cop — who was shot in the cheek, according to sources — was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. He was expected to survive, police said Tuesday afternoon. Sources said the officer is 22 years old and joined the force in December 2021. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the incident at...
Woman, 56, Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting In South Massachusetts: Police
Authorities are investigating after a 56-year-old woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Southern Massachusetts this weekend.Officers responded for a well-being check at 32 Spooner Street in Easton after a man from Ashland called police saying his mother allegedly injected herself…
Eyewitness News
Glastonbury police look into reports of objects being ‘launched’ at vehicles
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Glastonbury are looking into reports that objects were launched at moving and parked vehicles in town. They said that the reports came from the area of Matson Hill Road between Bittersweet Lane. They were filed between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023. “This is an...
Eyewitness News
New Haven is seeing a spike in overdose deaths, city officials say
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The city of New Haven is seeing a spike in deadly overdoses, officials said Tuesday. City officials said there have been 12 overdose deaths reported in the city since January 25. The average of fatal overdoses is usually two per week, according to the...
orangeandbluepress.com
Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut
During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Local Shoplifting Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the community can assist in helping identify a man being sought in an ongoing investigation. Officer W.B. “Ben” Myers is hoping someone can identify the man shown in these two photos, despite the grainy nature of them from the business security system. The man in question is being sought as it relates to a shoplifting complaint.
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
One teen in critical condition after car crashes into utility pole in East Windsor
One teenager is in critical condition, and another is suffering serious injuries, after a car crashed into a pole in front of 55 Newberry Rd in East Windsor on Saturday night.
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Eyewitness News
Project aims to reduce crashes on Hartford’s busy Asylum Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new project aims to reduce crashes and make roads safer on Hartford’s Asylum Avenue. It’s a heavily traveled roadway that runs through the capital city. This stretch of Asylum Avenue has three of the most crash prone intersections in the city. A road...
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
Eyewitness News
Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Man, 72, dies a month after being struck by Bronx hit-and-run SUV driver
A 72-year-old man died nearly a month after he was struck by an SUV in the Bronx in a hit-and-run accident, cops said Sunday. Cristobal Acosta was crossing the intersection at E. 168th St. and Walton Ave. in Concourse when the driver of an Audi SUV slammed into him about 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20. The impact threw Acosta to the ground. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital with injuries to his head ...
Hartford police arrest UHart student over concerning posts
Hartford police arrest UHart student over concerning posts.
