New Haven, CT

Comments

Darkstar86
4d ago

hey but the Democrats policies are going to fix everything. You better vote for them or you're going to lose your benefits to be predatory on other people's taxpayer dollars.. Why do silly pawns keep on voting in people who purposely tie the hands of our law enforcement and justice system for their own social justice activism and intersectionality delusions. Start fighting crime rather than facilitate it, Democrats.


jay
4d ago

LAMONT will be fixing that. He’s going to try and take firearms away from good and working folks.


JoeA4SS
4d ago

Same old story just a different day in New Haven


 

