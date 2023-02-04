ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wales vs Ireland live stream: How to watch Six Nations fixture online and on TV

By Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9NKH_0kbTXAZa00

Ireland travel to Wales for a mouthwatering start to the 2023 Six Nations with a new era kicking off in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland is back in charge and hopes to inspire a drastic turnaround after a shocking 2022, which saw Wayne Pivac sacked, including losses to Italy and Georgia.

Andy Farrell’s side have been formidable in recent years and will look to extend their run of form seven months out from the World Cup in France.

Welsh rugby has been left reeling after allegations of sexism and misogyny at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), placing even more focus on this game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Six Nations opener in Cardiff:

When is Wales vs Ireland?

The match will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 4 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Where can I watch it?

Wales vs Ireland will be available free-to-air on BBC One and coverage starts at 1:15pm. Welsh-language coverage can be found on S4C from 1:30pm.

While a live stream is available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic.

What is the team news?

Tadhg Furlong failed to recover in time from injury so Finlay Bealham will prop up Ireland against Wales. Furlong was coming back from an ankle issue when he hurt his calf in training last weekend. This will be the first Ireland game he’s around for and not started in two years. Coach Andy Farrell hoped the tighthead will be ready for next week against France. The inclusion of Bealham and captain Jonathan Sexton are the only changes to the 15 which started the last test of 2022, the 13-10 home win over Australia. Sexton was a late withdrawal and replaced by Jack Crowley, who made his first test start. Ross Byrne, who replaced Crowley, kicked the late winning penalty. Byrne was picked ahead of Crowley on an experienced bench which included Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Conor Murray and Bundee Aki. Aki returned from suspension to come off the bench against the Wallabies, but Farrell has retained Stuart McCloskey in the midfield after he started all three autumn tests.

Wales had to make a change after Leigh Halfpenny had a back spasm on Thursday and was withdrawn. Liam Williams was parachuted into fullback from outside the team. Williams missed the autumn internationals because of a dislocated shoulder, and has not started for Wales since the June tour of South Africa. Halfpenny was due to win his 98th cap on Saturday and make a first Wales start for 19 months.

Wales vs Ireland starting line-ups

Wales XV : L Halfpenny (Scarlets); J Adams (Cardiff), G North (Ospreys), J Hawkins (Ospreys), R Dyer (Dragons); D Biggar (Toulon), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets, capt), T Francis (Ospreys), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys), J Morgan (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), R Carre (Cardiff), D Lewis (Cardiff), D Jenkins (Exeter), T Reffell (Leicester), R Webb (Ospreys), O Williams (Ospreys), A Cuthbert (Ospreys).

Ireland XV : H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J Van Der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements : R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht).

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Match Preview: Millwall v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(8th) Millwall v Sunderland (9th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out...
The Associated Press

6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars

LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
BBC

Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell

Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC

Simon Middleton: England head coach to step down after Women's Six Nations

England head coach Simon Middleton will step down after the 2023 Women's Six Nations. Middleton, who became head coach in 2015, led England to five Six Nations titles and four Grand Slams. Under his guidance the Red Roses also reached two World Cup finals, in which they were beaten on...
BBC

Joe Cordina: World title fight with Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov to be held in Cardiff

Joe Cordina has been given his wish of a home fight with Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov as he bids to win back the world title he lost without being beaten. Unbeaten Cordina, 31, was crowned IBF super-featherweight champion in June 2022 but was controversially stripped of the belt because of injury. With...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham plays FA Cup replay

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Wrexham, a Welsh team from the fifth tier of English soccer and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, looks to cause another upset in the FA Cup and set up a last-16 match against Tottenham. Wrexham visits second-tier Sheffield United in one of four fourth-round replays. The teams drew a wild match 3-3 last month at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the draw and the only club from outside English soccer’s top four leagues. It is gaining increasing publicity after being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and being used by the celebrities in a behind-the-scenes TV series called “Welcome To Wrexham.” Among the other replays is a match between third-tier teams Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday while fourth-tier Grimsby hosts Luton, which is fourth in the second-tier Championship.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy