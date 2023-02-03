Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives arrested by FBI in Austin
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The FBI has confirmed that a Fort Smith man accused of several charges including possessing unauthorized bombs found in his home has been arrested in Texas. According to Connor Hagan with the FBI in Little Rock, Neil Mehta was arrested by federal agents in Austin...
Fort Smith police arrest student with loaded handgun, drugs on campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 17-year-old student was arrested outside of the Future School of Fort Smith with a loaded handgun and a "small amount of marijuana," Fort Smith police said in a statement on Feb. 6. According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the call came in after 11...
Fort Smith police arrest student with gun outside Future School
Fort Smith police arrested a teenager with a gun and drugs in his backpack outside a River Valley public charter high school.
Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
KHBS
Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
KYTV
Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'
SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
Beaver Lake's Tanglewood Lodge classified total loss after fire
ROGERS, Ark. — The Wood family is recovering after their family-owned business, Tanglewood Lodge caught fire Monday. Multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire on Monday at Tanglewood Lodge in the Rocky Branch area. John Wood and his wife, Holly, operate the lodge, which is owned by their...
Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man
FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
Fort Smith considers shuffling students from Northside to Southside
BARLING, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools is considering changing where some high school students attend school because Northside High School is over capacity by nearly 500 students of overcrowding at one of the schools. Monday night, the district held a meeting to hear from those possibly impacted...
Woman found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
FBI continues the search for Fort Smith man accused of unlawful possession of explosives
FORT SMITH, Ark. — When asked about leads, one federal agent who has requested to remain anonymous said that they "believe he left the area and has gone to Oklahoma where his mom is." The federal agent also said that Neil Mehta is suspected of selling and importing illegal...
No injuries reported in Fayetteville fire, two pets unaccounted for
Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
2023 Frozen Knuckles Run to be held in Barling
BARLING, Ark. — The 2023 Annual Frozen Knuckles Run will be held at Barling City Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. Frozen Knuckles Run is a benefit ride for the Steel Horse Rally, a charity organization honoring all who serve and helps local charities and the community. Onsite registration will...
