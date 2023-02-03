ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
FORT SMITH, AR
KYTV

Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
BERRYVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Scammer going door to door in Springdale 'testing water'

SPRINGDALE, Ark — A post from the Springdale Water Utilities social media warns residents to be on guard after receiving "reports from customers about someone pretending to be an employee ... and asking to go into their homes to test their water." The scammer is purportedly even offering the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Beaver Lake's Tanglewood Lodge classified total loss after fire

ROGERS, Ark. — The Wood family is recovering after their family-owned business, Tanglewood Lodge caught fire Monday. Multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire on Monday at Tanglewood Lodge in the Rocky Branch area. John Wood and his wife, Holly, operate the lodge, which is owned by their...
BRANCH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

2023 Frozen Knuckles Run to be held in Barling

BARLING, Ark. — The 2023 Annual Frozen Knuckles Run will be held at Barling City Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. Frozen Knuckles Run is a benefit ride for the Steel Horse Rally, a charity organization honoring all who serve and helps local charities and the community. Onsite registration will...
BARLING, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy