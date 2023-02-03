ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Elks leaders “lock antlers” in Super Bowl ‘super’ challenge

By Dustin Lattimer
 4 days ago

(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE ) — After Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals (1/29), the Kansas City Chiefs became AFC champions once more, sending them to Super Bowl 57 where they’ll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles February 12th. The hype surrounding the upcoming matchup is starting to spread across the country. Now, “Super Bowl fever” has overcome the The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks , and its Association Presidents that represent the states where each team in this year’s Super Bowl, call home.

Going “antler-to-antler” in their own Super Bowl inspired challenge is Missouri Elks Association President, Steve Green and Pennsylvania Elks Association President, William Mack. The two are locked in a friendly face-off, however the competition is all in good fun and the money raised is for a good cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TskLx_0kbTWTQ200
Steve Green (Missouri Elks)
William Mack (Pennsylvania Elks)

The Elks say competition rules are simple: The state that raises the most money for Elks National Foundation or ENF (the charitable arm of the Elks), from Wednesday, February 1st through Wednesday, February 15th, wins! Although simple, the prize is a claim to bragging rights, but the real winners are those served through the many programs supported by the ENF, according to Elks National Foundation leaders.

The credit for coming up with this creative challenge goes to 20+ year Joplin Elks Lodge member (and huge Chiefs fan), Jeremiah Cook. He recently pitched his idea to Association President’s Green and Mack, and said both of them loved the idea to raise money with a challenge leading up to the NFL’s most watched and most anticipated game of the year.

“They’re simply doing it for this wonderful, life-changing cause, and we find ways to do this type of work and have fun while we’re doing it. The Super Bowl challenge is just one of those examples,” said Cook.

| The Cost For Chiefs Fans To Attend Super Bowl LVII >

In the state of Missouri, approximately 33,000 people are Elks members. In Pennsylvania, you’ll find an estimated 38,000 members. While there’s no dollar amount the Elks are trying to reach from this competition, Cook said he would like for the challenge to raise at least $35,000. If you break that number down, it comes out to be around one dollar per Missouri Elks member.

“What we’re doing here — raising this money — is what’s making it possible to have that impact across the state and across the nation. I told both Elks presidents earlier this week that regardless of what happens, or the amount of money that’s raised, they’re already champions, simply because they’re taking part in this. The bottom line: We are doing this because it’s a great opportunity for us to shine a light on people in our community that could really use our help.”

Cook says the challenge isn’t exclusive to Elks members, and anyone can donate. With your phone, simply scan the QR code below if you wish to donate to the Elks National Fund. Once you’re there, use Lodge number “513” to support Missouri, or Lodge number “1533” to support Pennsylvania. Donations can also be made, HERE . All contributions are 501(c)3 tax deductible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfM0H_0kbTWTQ200
Scan the QR code to donate to the Elks National Fund.

“15 years from now, we likely won’t remember the Super Bowl games that were played. We probably won’t remember this one competition. But what will be remembered is the impact that the funds raised had on someone’s life. In 15 years, someone will receive a college scholarship because of what we’re doing now, and that’s the reward right there.”

