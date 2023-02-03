Read full article on original website
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Lockheed Martin & TJX Companies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Many growth-oriented investors flocked toward cryptocurrencies over the past few years as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital tokens skyrocketed. But last year, the crypto market crashed as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. As that crypto winter drags on, it...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Why Compugen Stock Got Slammed Today
The stock of clinical-stage biotech Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) wasn't the picture of health on Wednesday. An analyst tracking the company downgraded his recommendation on it, and investors reacted by trading the shares down by more than 10%. So what. Well before market open that day, Jefferies prognosticator Chris Howerton changed...
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
Investing Strategies: How to Stop Yourself from Making Mistakes During a Drop
I am not usually someone who allows the chart to dictate trades but as I pointed out yesterday, the chart for the S&P 500 flashed a 1-day candle on Friday that is significant enough to make some kind of defensive play advisable for investors. The doji formed on Friday indicates a tie in the battle between bulls and bears and a possible turn to the downside after a few weeks of upward momentum. On its own, a technical signal like that probably wouldn’t prompt any major action, but with the strong jobs report raising doubts about the Fed changing tack any time soon, a drop in stocks looks like a quite likely scenario over the next few weeks at least.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) where we have detected an approximate $1.3 billion dollar outflow -- that's a 1.9% decrease week over week (from 430,837,416 to 422,764,818). Among the largest underlying components of VIG, in trading today Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) is off about 0.2%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.9%, and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VIG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VIG, versus its 200 day moving average:
Garcia Ernest C. Iii Increases Position in Carvana (CVNA)
Fintel reports that Garcia Ernest C. Iii has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.12MM shares of Carvana Co (CVNA). This represents 22.56% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 16.12MM shares and 18.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 86.88% and an increase in total ownership of 3.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Coca-Cola (KO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
BlackRock Increases Position in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.26MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
