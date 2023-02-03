ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jude Law & Nicholas Hoult To Star In True Crime Pic ‘The Order’ About Domestic Terror Group The Silent Brotherhood For Director Justin Kurzel & AGC Studios – EFM Hot Package

By Andreas Wiseman
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Jude Law ( Fantastic Beasts ) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men franchise) have been set to lead true-crime movie The Order , which acclaimed Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel ( Macbeth ) will direct.

AGC Studios will finance, produce and sell the thriller, which will be a hot package at the upcoming EFM .

Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated writer Zach Baylin ( King Richard ), wrote the screenplay based on The Silent Brotherhood , the book by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt that chronicles the escalating crimes of the titular white supremist domestic terror group.

In 1983, a series of increasingly violent bank robberies, counterfeiting operations and armored car heists frightened communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. As baffled law enforcement agents scrambled for answers, a lone FBI agent (Law), stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, came to believe the crimes were not the work of traditional, financially motivated criminals but a group of dangerous domestic terrorists, inspired by a radical, charismatic leader (Hoult), plotting a devastating war against the federal government of the United States.

This is fertile ground for Kurzel, known for moody crime drama-thrillers such as Snowtown , Nitram and True History of the Kelly Gang .

Production will begin in May in Alberta, Canada. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-representing North America.

AGC is producing with Bryan Haas of Chasing Epic Pictures and Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment.

Haas, Law and Ford will produce the Pacific Northwest-set crime thriller with Kurzel, Ben Jackson and Stephen Fuss of Riff Raff Entertainment, Baylin, Kate Susman, Jeremy Saulnier and Zach Garrett of AGC Studios as executive producers.

Law soon can be seen as iconic character Captain Hook in David Lowery’s Peter Pan & Wendy for Disney+ and as Henry VIII opposite Alicia Vikander’s Queen Catherine Parr in the historical thriller Firebrand . He is currently in production on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew from director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford.

Hoult can currently be seen in in Searchlight’s dark comedy feature The Menu alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. He has received Emmy and SAG Award nominations for his role as Peter the Great in the Hulu series The Great opposite Elle Fanning. He next will be seen starring in the Universal feature Renfield opposite Nicholas Cage, in which he plays the title role. He is currently filming Nosferatu for director Robert Eggers, starring opposite Lily Rose-Depp and Bill Skarsgård. Hoult’s production company Dead Duck Films has a first-look deal at MRC and Civic Center Media. Under the banner, Hoult will star in and executive produce Wildfire Johnny written by Gianna Sobol.

Assassin’s Creed director Kurzel’s most recent film is Nitram starring Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis, Anthony LaPaglia and Essie Davis, which had its world premiere in 2021 at Cannes, screening In Competition (Jones won Best Actor). It also won the AACTA for Best Film.

Baylin recently co-wrote the script for Creed III , the third installment of the revamped Rocky series, for MGM.

Law is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Hoult is repped by 42 Management, UTA and Fleker Toczek Suddleson; Kurzel is repped by CAA and HLA Management; and Baylin is repped by CAA, Grandview Management and attorney Greg Slewett.

