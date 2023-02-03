ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]

Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List

The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Kelsea Ballerini’s Yellow Grammys Gown Was a Nod to Her Album Cover

If you thought that Kelsea Ballerini's sunny, detail-filled floor-length yellow gown at the 2023 Grammy Awards looked familiar, there's good reason for that. The country singer commissioned her custom dress specifically to be a dead ringer for the one she wears on the cover of her latest album, 2022's Subject to Change. In that photo shoot, Ballerini wore a flowy yellow gown that swirled around her in a blurry action shot — and she brought the look to the Grammys with a stunning outfit created just for her by designer Prabal Gurung.
Luke Combs Drops Full Tracklist for Upcoming ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album

Luke Combs' fingerprints will be all over his upcoming Gettin' Old album arriving on March 24. According to a just-revealed tracklist, he co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks. The project will begin with "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which combines the title of this new album with his 2022 release, Growin' Up. Combs created a double album, but opted to release it in separate portions. Together, the projects tell a story of how the "Hurricane" singer is feeling in his life as he's growing up and getting old.
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs

Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA

A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).
