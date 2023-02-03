Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Nab Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammys
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were named the winners of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," ahed of the 2023 Grammy Awards. They accepted their trophy at the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), which took place before the main show. "Get...
Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]
Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ Wins Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Cody Johnson's career-changing hit "'Til You Can't" won Best Country Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and songwriter Ben Stennis gave an emotional speech asking for prayers. Best Country Song is awarded to the songwriters. Stennis co-wrote "'Til You Can't" with Matt Rogers, and Stennis was...
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List
The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
Kelsea Ballerini’s Yellow Grammys Gown Was a Nod to Her Album Cover
If you thought that Kelsea Ballerini's sunny, detail-filled floor-length yellow gown at the 2023 Grammy Awards looked familiar, there's good reason for that. The country singer commissioned her custom dress specifically to be a dead ringer for the one she wears on the cover of her latest album, 2022's Subject to Change. In that photo shoot, Ballerini wore a flowy yellow gown that swirled around her in a blurry action shot — and she brought the look to the Grammys with a stunning outfit created just for her by designer Prabal Gurung.
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Luke Combs Drops Full Tracklist for Upcoming ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album
Luke Combs' fingerprints will be all over his upcoming Gettin' Old album arriving on March 24. According to a just-revealed tracklist, he co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks. The project will begin with "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which combines the title of this new album with his 2022 release, Growin' Up. Combs created a double album, but opted to release it in separate portions. Together, the projects tell a story of how the "Hurricane" singer is feeling in his life as he's growing up and getting old.
Brandi Carlile Rocks Out With ‘Broken Horses’ at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) as one of the most-nominated artists, and she also hit the stage to perform a high-flying rendition of "Broken Horses," from her In These Silent Days album. Before she took the stage, Carlile got a very special introduction...
Maren Morris Says Her Move to Nashville Came With a ‘Dose of Delusion’
Not everyone would be comfortable moving halfway across the country and into a home filled with strangers, but Maren Morris was determined to make her dreams come true when she moved to Nashville 10 years ago. A decade later, she's reminiscing on what she can now admit was, well, risky.
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs
Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Jessie James Decker’s Kids Steal the Show (From Home!) as She Sings National Anthem at NFL Pro Bowl
Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.
Carrie Underwood Has the Smallest Carbon Footprint Among Country Stars
A new report reveals that Underwood's tours leave the smallest carbon footprint in all of country music. In fact, her tiny print is among some of the best in all genres of music. Exhaust from planes and cars emit harmful greenhouse gases, which isn't good for the health of the...
Country Music Stars Dazzle at the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
The country stars turned out in style for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Before the kick off of the 65th installment of the award show, some of country music's biggest names took a moment to strut their stuff on the red carpet. Brandi Carlile dazzled in a high contrast suit, Ashley...
TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA
A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).
