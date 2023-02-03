ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Council committee to discuss homeless shelter site

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGf4g_0kbTVu5k00

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ City Council's Zoning & Annexation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 13 in council chambers at the John Knisely Municipal Center to consider a request to amend the residential zoning code to permit construction of a new homeless shelter in the city.

The group Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas County is asking the city to amend the zoning for a portion of 435 Fair Ave. NE Rear to permit operation of the shelter. The shelter would have 20 beds for women, 20 beds for men and six family units. The facility is expected to cost between $3 million and $5 million.

More on shelter:'A point of deterioration': Advocates make case for new homeless shelter

Three previous proposed sites have met opposition from city officials.

The current shelter is housed in a three-story, 90-year-old building at 211 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia. The rooms are small, the hallways are narrow and the building is not accessible for people with disabilities. The structure is in a deteriorating condition.

Friends of the Homeless officials have said that renovating the existing building would be difficult. If it was renovated, shelter residents would have to be moved elsewhere while work was going on.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theccmonline.com

East Twp. man dies in house fire

Fox and Augusta fire departments assisted Hanover Township (Columbiana County) Fire Department at the scene of a fatal house fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 5. Hanover Township was toned at approximately 5:30 a.m. for a structure fire at 8516 Memorial Rd., NE, Kensington. Upon arrival, they found...
KENSINGTON, OH
illinois.edu

217 Today: New Philadelphia designated as national park for being first town legally founded by an African American

With Medicaid pandemic protections ending March 31, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services predicts more than 300,000 residents could lose health insurance. Last year, a letter co-authored by a University of Illinois law professor was cited on the U.S. Senate floor during its debate on the Respect for Marriage Act.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
tourcounsel.com

Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio

Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
CANTON, OH
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician to pay $2.2M for role in drug kickback scheme

Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Between February 2011 and July 2016, Dr. Raheja and his co-conspirators increased prescriptions for Nuedexta, a drug...
HUDSON, OH
The Associated Press

50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about 9 p.m. EST Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said Saturday. There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment. No injuries or damage to structures were reported. “The post-derailment fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton County Fatal Fire

A fatal fire took place in Coshocton County on Friday night. It happened in the 400 block of Locust Street around 11pm. When emergency crews arrived they said there were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the two-story structure. After fire personnel were able to...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Thompson was straight and to the point: “It was very frightening and I am just happy to be here.”. When she spoke, Thompson was standing in just about the same spot in Tillison’s Fitness Warehouse in Orville where she had collapsed, in cardiac arrest, about two weeks earlier during an early morning workout, a workout the members call, “boot camp.”
ORRVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
WTOV 9

One person dead in Carroll County house fire

Carroll County, OH — Authorities are investigating a house fire that has left one person dead. The call came in at just before 6am Sunday morning to the home on Memorial Road in North East Kensington, according to the Carroll County sheriff's office. Three people were in the home at the time of the blaze -- with one male victim not making it out in time. An autopsy is set to take place at the beginning of the week and the state fire marshal is looking into exactly how the fire started.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
The Maine Writer

Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
MASSILLON, OH
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Canton

Searching For the awesome hotel total list in the Canton locality, you are in the correct location. You are going to get a hotel total list details in Canton. You will get a Web Link information, avg user ratings, Contact Number, details area, and also a directional link from your location. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all information has been gathered.
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash in Guernsey County

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles. The accident happened Tuesday around 9:08 a.m. on Interstate-77 near milepost 51. Troopers said that a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck, operated by 51-year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio, had been traveling northbound on...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy