Council committee to discuss homeless shelter site

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ City Council's Zoning & Annexation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 13 in council chambers at the John Knisely Municipal Center to consider a request to amend the residential zoning code to permit construction of a new homeless shelter in the city.

The group Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas County is asking the city to amend the zoning for a portion of 435 Fair Ave. NE Rear to permit operation of the shelter. The shelter would have 20 beds for women, 20 beds for men and six family units. The facility is expected to cost between $3 million and $5 million.

Three previous proposed sites have met opposition from city officials.

The current shelter is housed in a three-story, 90-year-old building at 211 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia. The rooms are small, the hallways are narrow and the building is not accessible for people with disabilities. The structure is in a deteriorating condition.

Friends of the Homeless officials have said that renovating the existing building would be difficult. If it was renovated, shelter residents would have to be moved elsewhere while work was going on.