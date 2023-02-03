ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Earl Hallmon
4d ago

Buddy just messed up his life all because of a woman, this goes beyond milk! Jealous ex is more what it sounds like,now I hope he can rethink the reason while he chose to mess up his life🤦

Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Deputies Searching for Missing Broward Man With Autism

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man diagnosed with autism who went missing Monday. 23-year-old Kenel Metayer was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health building located at 5757 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. Metayer is 5'8" tall...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Lansing Daily

17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
POMPANO BEACH, FL

