Click10.com
Former Hialeah police officers accused of kidnapping, beating homeless man request bond
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two former Hialeah police officers accused of kidnapping and beating a homeless man while he was handcuffed appeared in court Tuesday to request bond. According to authorities, the officers, 27-year-old Rafael Otano and 22-year-old Lorenzo Orfila were dispatched to a disturbance at Tres Conejitos Bakery,...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade PD: Gang member shoots at duo in broad daylight after argument at shopping plaza
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A known gang member and convicted felon was arrested Monday after he shot at two people last month following an argument at a shopping plaza in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said. Luis Alfredo Guanche, 30, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of being...
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
Student With Loaded Gun Arrested At Palm Beach Gardens High School
The principal of Palm Beach Gardens High says another student told a staff member on Monday that he saw a gun.
Click10.com
Daughter of man dragged in elevator by Hollywood police after officers shot him disputes PD account
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – After Hollywood police responded to video released Friday showing its officers dragging a man into an elevator after officers had shot him, the man’s daughter is disputing the police account of the incident. Local 10 News obtained the video of 69-year-old David Cottes Friday. David...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police respond to barricaded suspect involved in possible domestic dispute
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday after receiving calls of a barricaded suspect that was possibly involved in a domestic dispute. Miami-Dade police said they received calls about a dispute at a home near the 1000 block of Northwest 113th Terrace in...
Click10.com
2 suspects arrested after stealing vehicles during wild pursuit in Hialeah, Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – Two suspects were arrested Monday after crashing a stolen truck in Hialeah and a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon, police say. According to Doral police, an automated license plate reader picked up the stolen blue Ford F-250 as it drove on Northwest 87th Avenue from 12th Street.
Click10.com
Reward offered for information about fatal northwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 25th...
WSVN-TV
Ex-Hialeah Police officers accused of beating homeless man face judge during bond hearing
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah police officers being held on the other side of a jail cell faced a judge who will now decide if they can be released. On Monday, those former officers appeared before a judge for a hearing to determine if they will stay in jail until their trial or if they’ll be granted bond.
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
Click10.com
Trial begins in murder of rapper XXXTentacion; prosecutor says accused killers set out to rob
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The trial of three men accused in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion began with opening statements at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but...
Click10.com
Notary charged in beating case that landed 2 Hialeah cops, businessman in jail
MIAMI – Authorities charged a fourth man they say was connected to the attempted coverup of the beating of a handcuffed homeless man by a pair of since-fired Hialeah police officers. On Jan. 26, prosecutors announced the arrests of officers Rafael Quinones Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, along...
Click10.com
‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26,...
Click10.com
Florida City Elementary School placed on lockdown after fatal shooting reported nearby
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Florida City Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a fatal shooting was reported nearby, authorities confirmed. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from the Florida City Police Department were notified about the shooting around 11:20 a.m. Officers arrived in the 500 block of Northwest...
NBC Miami
Deputies Searching for Missing Broward Man With Autism
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man diagnosed with autism who went missing Monday. 23-year-old Kenel Metayer was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health building located at 5757 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. Metayer is 5'8" tall...
Arrest made in shooting near Boynton Beach that killed bystander
BOYNTON BEACH —The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in what it called a "rolling gun battle" in December that killed a man in his home. A teen who turned 18 last month was arrested Jan. 31 and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff's...
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach accused of sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges.
Click10.com
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
