Jersey City, NJ

tourcounsel.com

The Elizabeth Center | Shopping mall in New Jersey

The Elizabeth Center is a power center located off Exit 13A on the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The location near the exit is incorporated into the center's logo, as El13Abeth Center. The first tenant, IKEA, opened in 1990. It is right next to the Jersey Gardens mall...
ELIZABETH, NJ
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Jersey City, New Jersey

There are lots of things to do in Jersey City, New Jersey. This waterfront city is located on the upper New York Bay, northeastern New Jersey. It has panoramic views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and Manhattan. The city’s historic landmarks include the Jersey Theatre, where Bing Crosby...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Raekwon Bringing Hashstoria Cannabis Lounge to Downtown Newark

The Wu-Tang Clan may hail from Staten Island, but Newark has certainly been good to the Grammy-nominated music group. The acclaimed 90s rappers filmed much of their biopic “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” in downtown Newark and the South Ward. Now, one of the group members, Raekwon, is bringing a new venture: Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, to 799-805 Broad Street.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

GZA GeoEnvironmental acquires Equity Environmental Engineering

GZA GeoEnvironmental of Fairfield said it recently acquired Equity Environmental Engineering of Mount Olive — a provider of integrated planning and environmental consulting services throughout metropolitan New York and the mid-Atlantic. Equity founder and Principal Peter Jaran said: “We’ve long admired and respected GZA and are pleased to join...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Unity Bank opens Fort Lee branch, now has 20 branches in N.J./Pa. area

Unity Bank on Monday said it opened a new full-service branch in Fort Lee, increasing its service footprint to 20 branches and enhancing its retail presence in Bergen County. The new branch is located at 899 Palisade Ave. at the intersection with Columbia Avenue. “We are committed to Bergen County,...
FORT LEE, NJ
pix11.com

Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice

Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice. Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA Diario

Snowstorm could hit New York City

A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
fox5ny.com

Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses

NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC crime drove ‘Mama Bear’ and family to ‘calmer’ surroundings in South Carolina

Big Apple crime was too much for this mama to “bear.” The heroic Bronx mother who landed on The Post’s front page as “Mama Bear” — when she ferociously fought off the creep who sucker-punched her 4-year-old son in Times Square — has fled the city with her three cubs. On Jan. 27, nearly a year after the horrifying Feb. 17 attack on her son Angel, Rafaela Rivera and her husband, Federico, loaded Angel, now 5, Carmen, 18, and Federico Jr., 15, into their red Toyota Scion and headed south to the “calmer” environs of Myrtle Beach, SC. “It’s a relief....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

