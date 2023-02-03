Jackson police identify teen shot and killed in car

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen was shot and killed while in a car in Jackson on Thursday, according to Jackson Police.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 2 officers got a call about a shooting on the 800 block of North Waterloo Street.

When officers arrived to the area, they found a car with two people inside. One of those people, an 18-year-old man, had been shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. The victim has been identified as Taray Suddeth.

Police said early investigations indicate that Suddeth was driving on North Waterloo Avenue when someone on the west side of the street shot at the car. The bullet went through the car and hit Suddeth in the upper back.

The other person in the car was not injured, officials said.

There have been no arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing, Jackson Police said.

