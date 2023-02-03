ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson police identify teen shot and killed in car

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8T99_0kbTUv0g00

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen was shot and killed while in a car in Jackson on Thursday, according to Jackson Police.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 2 officers got a call about a shooting on the 800 block of North Waterloo Street.

When officers arrived to the area, they found a car with two people inside. One of those people, an 18-year-old man, had been shot in the back.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. The victim has been identified as Taray Suddeth.

Police said early investigations indicate that Suddeth was driving on North Waterloo Avenue when someone on the west side of the street shot at the car. The bullet went through the car and hit Suddeth in the upper back.

The other person in the car was not injured, officials said.

There have been no arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing, Jackson Police said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing’s first homicide of 2023 leaves one teen dead

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A shooting Sunday night on the south side of Lansing left one dead and one in critical condition It was the city’s first homicide of 2023 and it involved teenagers. Residents say that crimes like this are becoming all too common in their neighborhoods. “I just heard a big bang and […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police identify victim in deadly shooting

UPDATE: The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting Sunday as 18-year-old Makhi Williams. For more information read the story below. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured one others. According to Lansing police, officers were notified of a shots fired complaint at around 7:20 […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Police respond to Jackson High School after hoax threat

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson High School is praising law enforcement for a quick response after a hoax school threat was made to 911 dispatch, prompting officers from several departments to search the school. “The response from local law enforcement was overwhelming. They were here when 911 called me. That’s how quickly the turnaround is,” […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy