The Baywatch alum opened up about the red one-piece that's still in her wardrobe Pamela Anderson still wears her iconic Baywatch swimsuit — but can you blame her? In conversation with ET Canada, Anderson opened up about the iconic Baywatch swimsuit that she still has in her wardrobe. When asked if she still had one of the red-hot one-pieces, Anderson said, "I do," before adding, "I had a couple back then, now I only have one. I put it on every once in a while — it still fits." Then,...

7 HOURS AGO