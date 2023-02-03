Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Taylor Swift Gives a Sweet Nod to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn by Wearing His Jacket to Grammys Afterparty
Following Sunday's award show, the singer sported a black leather jacket that belongs to her British beau Taylor Swift is keeping Joe Alwyn close by stealing his style. Following Sunday's 2023 Grammys, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter celebrated her best music video win by slipping into a leather jacket that came straight from her 31-year-old boyfriend's wardrobe. The distinct bomber from Celine features zip embellishment and retails for $4,400. Swift dressed up the casual accessory by wearing a short, 1970s-inspired green sequin dress. RELATED: How Stars Celebrated at the Grammys 2023 Afterparties Alwyn last...
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'
Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt speech about the legendary music exec during his Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night Kevin Costner is celebrating Clive Davis as a "man who changed the times he lived in." The actor, 68, toasted the music executive and his legacy during Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt speech about his impact on the lives of many — including Whitney Houston. (Houston died on the night of the same party back in 2012.) "I want to...
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
Questlove revealed Sunday that Will Smith was supposed to join the Grammys' 50th hip-hop anniversary tribute Will Smith was set to make his musical comeback at the Grammys Sunday night — but had to cancel the surprise. The Fresh Prince was originally supposed to be part of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards' 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute performance, Questlove — who produced the over 10-minute-long performance — told Variety. Host Trevor Noah previously insinuated there would be a few surprise performances, however, Smith, 54, had to drop out...
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
The British singer tearfully told the crowd how boyfriend Rich Paul had told her not to cry Adele took home the award for best pop solo performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, for "Easy on Me." Dwayne Johnson took the stage Sunday night to present the award which celebrated "excellence in an individual performance." Along with Adele, the nominees included Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Harry Styles. Upon revealing that Adele had won, Johnson invited, "Get up here, new best friend" — a reference to...
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
The actress is getting candid about her journey as the parent of a college freshman Leah Remini is sharing what she's learned as a parent to a college freshman. "One of the things I've learned in life is that there is always time to course correct," Remini wrote in a post shared on her social media accounts on Monday. "There's no sense in sticking to something that doesn't work for you. In any situation. At any point in your life." Remini, 52, previously revealed to fans through an Instagram post in September that her...
Lea Michele Says She Had a Lot of 'Healing and Very Eye-Opening' Conversations After Glee Backlash
The actress said she "did a lot of personal reach-outs" to her Glee costars following controversy surrounding her alleged behavior on the set of the Fox musical series Lea Michele is making amends with her Glee costars. The Funny Girl lead, 36, revealed that she reached out to former costars following the 2020 controversy surrounding her alleged behavior on the set of the Fox musical series. "I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect," she told Interview Magazine. "I...
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch
Both Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon got in some quality time with twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, over the weekend Mariah Carey is showing off her silly side with her little diva-in-training. The singer, 53, appeared in a silly Instagram Reel shared Sunday where daughter Monroe, 11, lip-syncs along to her song, "It's a Wrap." The pre-teen is seen jamming out until her mom walks in and starts singing, which causes Monroe to look annoyed and throw her arms up as Mariah snatches the mic from her and...
Shake-Up on Yellowstone: Is Kevin Costner Leaving? Is Matthew McConaughey Joining?
Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join a potential spinoff of the hit Paramount+ series There may be big changes coming to Yellowstone! Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to star in a spinoff of the popular Paramount+ series as Kevin Costner considers exiting the show to focus on directing and starring in the upcoming Western film Horizon, according to Deadline. A spokesperson for Paramount Network tells PEOPLE that they hope to have both stars be part of the Yellowstone family. "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mom Reacts to 2023 Grammys In Memoriam Segment: 'It Will Never Seem Real'
The beloved DJ–turned–producer was one of many honored during the Grammys' annual In Memoriam segment on Sunday The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss still feels surreal for many of his loved ones, including his mother, Connie Boss Alexander. After the beloved dancer and The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer was featured in the 2023 Grammys' In Memoriam segment on Sunday, his mother reacted in a message shared to her Instagram Story. "It will never seem real," she wrote alongside a snapshot from the tribute. "I miss you! I love you to...
Maria Menounos Shares Ultrasound Video with Dad in Emotional Clip: 'That's My Baby'
Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby together after a decade-long journey Maria Menounos shared a sweet moment with her father after learning that she and her husband Keven Undergaro will welcome their first baby together. In an emotional video exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Menounos, 44, watches an ultrasound video with her father, Constantinos, by her side. "Oh my God," Menounos says in the video as she and her father watch. "Guys, that's my baby. I love you." Another person watching the video then holds up their phone to...
Pamela Anderson Reveals She Still Has One of Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuits — and It Still Fits!
The Baywatch alum opened up about the red one-piece that's still in her wardrobe Pamela Anderson still wears her iconic Baywatch swimsuit — but can you blame her? In conversation with ET Canada, Anderson opened up about the iconic Baywatch swimsuit that she still has in her wardrobe. When asked if she still had one of the red-hot one-pieces, Anderson said, "I do," before adding, "I had a couple back then, now I only have one. I put it on every once in a while — it still fits." Then,...
Taylor Hasselhoff Recalls the Emotional Moment She Found Her Perfect Wedding Dress: 'I Lost It Crying'
The bride, who's the daughter of actor David Hasselhoff, wed Madison Fiore during a three-day celebration last weekend For her wedding day, Taylor Hasselhoff envisioned herself in a particular dress. Then, after rounds of shopping, she said "yes" to a different bridal gown that turned out to be the perfect match. The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent, 32, wed her fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, on Saturday during a three-day long ceremony that saw the bride in a gorgeous Pronovias gown sourced from NWLA Bridal in Santa...
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly for Handling Grammys Loss with a 'Grace and Maturity' She's Never Seen
Megan Fox said she saw a new side of her fiancé at Sunday's awards show, a memory she'll keep "forever" Machine Gun Kelly had a big night at Sunday's Grammys, and even though he didn't take the award home, his fiancée made sure he was feeling the love. In a tribute shared to Instagram Monday, Megan Fox professed her love for Kelly, 32, and praised him for how he handled the loss. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," Fox,...
Yvette Nicole Brown Tells Jennifer Hudson She Auditioned for Effie in Dreamgirls Before Her
"Now, you have not seen me in Dreamgirls because my part was cut," Yvette Nicole Brown said Yvette Nicole Brown and Jennifer Hudson share a Dreamgirls connection! During the Disenchanted actress' appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday, Brown, 51, revealed that she originally auditioned for Hudson's role as Effie White in the 2006 movie before Hudson, 41, won the role and eventually an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 79th Oscars. "I auditioned for Effie, way in the beginning, way before, long long, and so for the longest time they...
Harry Styles' Grammys Backup Dancers Dish on Performance Difficulties: 'Nothing We Could Do'
"In real-time, we had to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse," said Styles' backup dancer Brandon Mathis said on his Instagram Stories on Monday Harry Styles' backup dancers are defending the star after critics on social media were less than happy with his performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Following the performance, several of Styles' backup dancers revealed that they ran into technical difficulties the moment it started — and the entire show was put on backward. "What you don't know is...
Jonathan Van Ness Debuts New Bleached Eyebrow Look on Instagram: 'Okay to Play'
The Queer Eye star unveiled the new edgy-glam look — and their costars had thoughts! Can you believe?! Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness just debuted a new edgy-glam look, rocking a recent red carpet favorite — the bleached brow. To show off the head-turning style change, JVN took to Instagram this weekend to share pics of their updated new look. The carousel post consisted of three selfies, the first of which being JVN in their fully realized bleached brow moment. In the solo shot, JVN smiles for the camera with...
