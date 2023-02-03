ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Murphy Jokingly Insists Martin Lawrence Will Pay For Their Kids’ Wedding

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence ’s son and daughter have been publicly dating since June 2021. The following summer, the Bad Boys actor appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and joked that if the pair were to marry, he would attempt to get the Delirious stand-up to pay for the ceremony.

However, Murphy insists that Lawrence would be footing the bill for the holy union. During an interview with ETalkCTV on Tuesday (Jan. 31), the You People star responded to Marty Mar’s comments, stating he recently paid for a wedding, so this one would be on him.

“That’s not how it goes,” Murphy, 61, rebutted with a sly smile. “My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay. You have to do the same, Martin. Don’t try to switch it up — try to change no sh*t, do no Hollywood switch. You’re paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying, and the wedding better be wonderful.”

On July 10, 2021, Jasmin Lawrence, 27, wished her boyfriend Eric Murphy, 33, a happy birthday before revealing they had become a couple .

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she captioned the two photos. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

Murphy’s son recently returned the favor a couple of weeks ago, sending love and joy to his public significant other of two years.

“The moments we spend together make time stand still,” Eric typed in a birthday post on Jan. 15, 2023. “You make me a better man in every way. Thank you for being such an inspiration in my life. Thank you for being the LOVE of my life!”

And it’s a life that their iconic fathers have vowed to stay out of. “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing,” Martin expressed during his 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! .

In an interview with InTouch Weekly , Jasmin says the couple didn’t find each other through their hilarious fathers. “You know what, my uncle introduced us. It wasn’t even our dads; they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends.

“We became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things,” she continued. “Obviously, we have similar backgrounds. So, we understood each other on a certain level, and over time, it just became more.”

