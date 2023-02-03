Web3: ShareRing, a Digital Identity Blockchain Ecosystem, Announces Initial Release of Vault Query Language

Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Invests in South Korean Crypto Exchange GOPAX via its Industry Recovery Initiative
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has invested in GOPAX, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange licensed “to provide fiat-to-crypto services to customers, as part of its Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).”. In November 2022, GOPAX halted “the withdrawal of principal and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Introduces Cloud-enabled Risk Management Solution for Community Banks
Finastra recently unveiled Finastra ALM IQ, a risk management solution available for banks from March 2023. The unique Cloud-based balance sheet management tool “enables small and medium-sized banks to make confident decisions in shorter timeframes, making them more competitive against larger financial institutions.”. ALM IQ offers “a faster, deeper...
crowdfundinsider.com
Decentralized Finance: Dexalot Launches Hybrid DeFi Subnet on Avalanche
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Dexalot has launched on an Avalanche Subnet, marking a new milestone in “the evolution of decentralized trading protocols.”. The Dexalot Subnet aims “to replicate the user experience of a CEX without compromising on decentralization and transparency.”. Its team has “spent months building and refining its...
crowdfundinsider.com
Gate.io Deploys Coinfirm‘s AML/CFT Platform to Enhance Compliance Standards
Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” digital asset trading platforms, has chosen Coinfirm, a key player focused on analytics and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for the blockchain industry, “as one of its key AML/CFT partners.”. The partnership will “give Gate.io access to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fibery Secures $5.2M to Develop Work, Knowledge Management Tool for Startups
Fibery, the work and knowledge hub for startups, today announced that it has raised $5.2 million in a Series A funding round “led by Tal Ventures, with additional funding from Altair Capital.”. This investment round “brings total investment in the company to $8.3 million, following a $3.1 million seed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm HAYVN Welcomes Crypto Regulatory Clarity in the UK
The UK government has released proposals for regulation of the cryptocurrency industry in hopes of “stabilizing the market while diminishing the incentives for users to flock to offshore jurisdictions.”. Perhaps one of the benefits of the post-FTX landscape is that regulators are now “urged to more clearly communicate necessary...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEON Acquires Complytron to Launch Unified Fraud, AML and FinCrime Platform
International fraud prevention company SEON has announced the acquisition of compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) specialist firm, Complytron. The acquisition instantly adds AML capabilities “to SEON’s fraud fighting toolkit and signals a new focus on holistic FinCrime prevention for the growing business.”. As a result of the acquisition,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Mining: Data Center Operator Cipher Mining Announces January 2023 Operational Update
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), a developer and operator of bitcoin mining data centers, announced its unaudited production and operations update for January 2023. During the month of January, Cipher continued “to expand operations at Odessa, fund our capital expenditures out of operations and build our bitcoin inventory.” Cipher started the month with the potential “to mine up to ~9.3 bitcoin in a day and finished with the potential to mine ~14.0 bitcoin1 – a ~51% increase in a single month.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Introduces Software to Streamline Crypto Investors’ Tax Season Experience
Tax season is a “dreaded” time of the year for many — especially crypto users, according to an update from Binance. Scouring a spreadsheet and computing all your transactions, gains, and losses throughout the past year can be, well, “taxing.” For day traders, who normally deal with thousands of transactions yearly, this means “putting in extended hours and stress to ensure the accuracy of their filings come tax reporting time.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Dr. Torsten Stuber: CTO at Pendulum Explains How Use of Stablecoins Affects Developments of DeFi Apps
We recently caught up with Dr. Torsten Stüber, Co-Founder and CTO at Berlin-based Pendulum, an initiative focused on traditional finance infrastructure blockchain solutions, which is “the missing link between fiat and DeFi.”. Pendulum is an open-source blockchain built on the “proven” Parity Substrate framework, establishing the missing link...
crowdfundinsider.com
Klarpay AG Expands Global Payment Capabilities with 13 New Currency Accounts
Klarpay AG marks a “significant” expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition “enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology Appoints Ezechi Britton as Chief Executive Officer
The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) has named Ezechi Britton MBE as its Chief Executive Officer. He will start the role in April 2023. Britton will work with Charlotte Crosswell (CFIT Chair) in order “to deliver on CFIT’s mission to support the next stage of scaling for UK-based firms and to contribute to the UK remaining a global leader for financial innovation.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Nucleus365 Introduces European Instant Payments
Nucleus365, a UK-headquartered payment institution providing a centralized platform for international payment processing, FX, and connected banking, has introduced Rapid Transfer payment options for its European merchants. Rapid Transfer enables clients to pay merchants instantly using their online banking details, offering same-day settlements of funds. Available to merchants internationally enabling...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sunstone Credit Finalizes $20M Series A Round to Enable Businesses to Go Solar
Sunstone Credit, Inc., a technology-enabled clean energy financing platform that helps businesses go solar, announced an oversubscribed $20 million Series A funding round. The investment round was “led by an affiliated fund of Greenbacker Capital Management LLC, which provides flexible capital and best-in-class guidance for growth-stage clean energy companies.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Hong Kong: HKMA Shares Conclusion of Discussion Paper on Crypto-Assets and Stablecoins
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued the consultation conclusion to the discussion paper on crypto-assets and stablecoins (the “Consultation Conclusion”), summarizing the feedback “received in relation to the paper and the HKMA’s response.”. In the Consultation Conclusion, the HKMA proposes “to bring certain activities relating...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Firm Zilch Partners with StepChange
Zilch, a UK-based payments Fintech, has announced a partnership with StepChange – a “debt advice charity.”. According to Zilch, the collaboration with StepChange will make it the first provider of credit via buy now pay later (BNPL) to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. Zilch said it...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit Card Purchases: Canada’s Vancity to Offer a Way to Estimate CO2 Emissions that Come from Transactions
Vancity took another step recently in its commitment to climate action. It is reportedly one of the first financial institutions in Canada “to offer its members a way to estimate the CO2 emissions that come from their purchases.”. Every Vancity Visa credit cardholder “can track the estimated carbon emissions...
crowdfundinsider.com
Malaysia: Gobi Partners Onboards Startups Durioo+, Lapasar, Paywatch, pitchIN to Superseed II Fund
Gobi Partners, the “most interconnected” Pan-Asian venture capital (VC) firm with US$1.5 billion (RM6.5 billion) in assets under management has “onboarded four more promising Malaysian startups to its Gobi Superseed II Fund (Gobi SSII Fund).”. The four firms “being onboarded are Islamic-themed streaming service Durioo+, e-commerce marketplace...
crowdfundinsider.com
XPLA Governance Proposal Approved to Support Holders with $XPLA Still on FTX Exchange
The XPLA Blockchain, a “next generation” of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, announced that a governance proposal ‘to support individual $XPLA holders related to the FTX incident has been approved with unanimous consent.”. The voting on the Relief Fund Support proposal...
Comments / 0