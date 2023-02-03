ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

Legislation signed allowing special-occasion events on preserved farmland

Legislation was recently signed authorizing commercial farms that are located on preserved farmland to hold special-occasion events, according to a Friday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. The Legislature concurred with Murphy’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation. “As the Garden State, agriculture is quintessential...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Unity Bank opens Fort Lee branch, now has 20 branches in N.J./Pa. area

Unity Bank on Monday said it opened a new full-service branch in Fort Lee, increasing its service footprint to 20 branches and enhancing its retail presence in Bergen County. The new branch is located at 899 Palisade Ave. at the intersection with Columbia Avenue. “We are committed to Bergen County,...
FORT LEE, NJ
First Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary opens in South Jersey

Suzan Nickelson, a dedicated leader in the New Jersey cannabis scene who has been working to open her medical dispensary, Holistic Solutions, for the past five years, on Monday announced the dispensary passed all inspections and has received state approval to open. Located at 451 White Horse Pike, Atco, the...
WATERFORD, NJ
NAIOP: Leading developers share adaptive reuse success stories

NAIOP New Jersey’s Annual Meeting and Commercial Real Estate Outlook last week examined the impact of global, regional and local economic trends on the industry, and took an in-depth look at the complexities and strategies behind some of New Jersey’s most successful adaptive reuse projects. Hundreds of commercial real estate industry leaders attended the event, which was held at the Hilton Short Hills.
NEW JERSEY STATE
JLL: Healthy outlook for N.J.’s medical office market

An emerging trend in mergers and acquisitions in the health care sector is having an outsized impact on the New Jersey market in particular, according to Blake Goodman, who leads the Healthcare Practice Group within JLL’s New Jersey offices: Health care providers are getting creative with real estate strategies.
Gov. Murphy signs ‘Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights’ into law

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that ensures temporary workers are treated fairly. Under the new law, which takes effect in 90 days, temp workers must be paid at least the same average rate of pay as permanent employees performing similar work. They must also receive equivalent benefits. “Our...
CBRE: N.J.’s life sciences market closed year on high note despite headwinds

New Jersey’s life sciences market closed the year on a high note despite some headwinds. During the fourth quarter of 2022, New Jersey posted a vacancy rate for lab/research & development space of just 7.4%, a drop from 8.1% in Q3, according to CBRE’s Q4 2022 Life Sciences report. The vacancy rate is poised to decline further due to strong demand amid a dearth of new quality supply.
NEW JERSEY STATE

