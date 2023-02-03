Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
roi-nj.com
College rankings: Princeton, NJIT in Top 100 of list based on return on investment
Longtime readers of ROI-NJ know our feeling on college rankings: They are a dime a dozen. But, if you are one of those rubbing your dimes together in an effort to put someone through school, you might be interested in a ranking that aims to rate colleges on the return on investment of your tuition.
roi-nj.com
Legislation signed allowing special-occasion events on preserved farmland
Legislation was recently signed authorizing commercial farms that are located on preserved farmland to hold special-occasion events, according to a Friday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. The Legislature concurred with Murphy’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation. “As the Garden State, agriculture is quintessential...
roi-nj.com
Unity Bank opens Fort Lee branch, now has 20 branches in N.J./Pa. area
Unity Bank on Monday said it opened a new full-service branch in Fort Lee, increasing its service footprint to 20 branches and enhancing its retail presence in Bergen County. The new branch is located at 899 Palisade Ave. at the intersection with Columbia Avenue. “We are committed to Bergen County,...
roi-nj.com
ReNew Jersey Summit: Gottheimer, key leader of U.S. Chamber to discuss how N.J. business outlook compares to other states
The 2023 ReNew Jersey Business Summit & Expo, set for March 14-15 in Atlantic City, will have conversations regarding the New Jersey economic climate from both the state and national perspectives. The second panel on the first day will feature U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5th Dist.) and Neil Bradley, the...
roi-nj.com
First Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary opens in South Jersey
Suzan Nickelson, a dedicated leader in the New Jersey cannabis scene who has been working to open her medical dispensary, Holistic Solutions, for the past five years, on Monday announced the dispensary passed all inspections and has received state approval to open. Located at 451 White Horse Pike, Atco, the...
roi-nj.com
NAIOP: Leading developers share adaptive reuse success stories
NAIOP New Jersey’s Annual Meeting and Commercial Real Estate Outlook last week examined the impact of global, regional and local economic trends on the industry, and took an in-depth look at the complexities and strategies behind some of New Jersey’s most successful adaptive reuse projects. Hundreds of commercial real estate industry leaders attended the event, which was held at the Hilton Short Hills.
roi-nj.com
JLL: Healthy outlook for N.J.’s medical office market
An emerging trend in mergers and acquisitions in the health care sector is having an outsized impact on the New Jersey market in particular, according to Blake Goodman, who leads the Healthcare Practice Group within JLL’s New Jersey offices: Health care providers are getting creative with real estate strategies.
roi-nj.com
Gov. Murphy signs ‘Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights’ into law
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that ensures temporary workers are treated fairly. Under the new law, which takes effect in 90 days, temp workers must be paid at least the same average rate of pay as permanent employees performing similar work. They must also receive equivalent benefits. “Our...
roi-nj.com
CBRE: N.J.’s life sciences market closed year on high note despite headwinds
New Jersey’s life sciences market closed the year on a high note despite some headwinds. During the fourth quarter of 2022, New Jersey posted a vacancy rate for lab/research & development space of just 7.4%, a drop from 8.1% in Q3, according to CBRE’s Q4 2022 Life Sciences report. The vacancy rate is poised to decline further due to strong demand amid a dearth of new quality supply.
roi-nj.com
Big milestone for North Brunswick train station means unveiling of webpage
New Jersey Transit has approved 10% of the design concept of the North Brunswick Train Station project, a milestone moment, as it shows a baseline agreement on the project — and it allows the Middlesex County Improvement Authority to unveil a project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development.
