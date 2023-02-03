Two injured following Fort Worth Ave apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured following an apartment fire in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 8:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

Two people were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. Only one apartment was affected leaving two residents displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.