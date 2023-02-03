ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Two injured following Fort Worth Ave apartment fire in Norfolk

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tx7pS_0kbTUEUn00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured following an apartment fire in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 8:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

Two people were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. Only one apartment was affected leaving two residents displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WAVY News 10

