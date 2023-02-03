Read full article on original website
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
westernkansasnews.com
Scott City man arrested for disorderly conduct
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A Scott City man was arrested Sunday afternoon after causing disorderly conduct. Just before 4 pm on Sunday, Scott City Police Officers were dispatched to 1112 S Main Street for a trouble with subject and criminal threat call. Officers arrived on scene and began an investigation. Officers learned the suspect had been causing problems at the location and threatened to kill the reporting party before law enforcement arrived.
South Carolina DNR crews still looking for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the age of Tyler Doyle based on family’s social media posts indicating he’s 22 years old. BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle entered its 12th day on Monday. Greg Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, […]
KETV.com
Inmate assaults Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member, breaks their nose
LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate punched a Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member in the face and broke their nose. The assault happened on Saturday at the Reception and Treatment Center, according to the department. Corrections officials said an inmate refused to return to their holding cell after being...
Detainee’s death adds to scrutiny of South Carolina jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A detainee’s body was found dead about 18 hours after five men beat him in a South Carolina jail where the sheriff said many cell doors don’t lock — the latest troubling incident in a detention center described as a “death trap” by the lawyer for a different man found dead […]
Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
ACLU takes Kansas Highway Patrol to court on a constitutional challenge of traffic stops leading to illegal detention and vehicle searches by drug dogs. The post ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
Sedgwick County District Judge Phil Journey, a former GOP senator, urged the Kansas Legislature to consider five bills aimed at cutting domestic violence. The post Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Constitutionality of death penalty argued in Kansas capital murder case
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union on Monday began their case challenging the constitutionality of the death penalty in Kansas. The first day of the hearing focused largely on race and racial violence in Kansas history and a practice known as death qualification in jury selection.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over Pee Dee, Myrtle Beach areas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted across the Pee Dee and could move to the Myrtle Beach area later on Saturday. The balloon was shot down Saturday afternoon. “On Wednesday when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to […]
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year. The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.
WYFF4.com
Pictures: 'Chinese Spy Balloon' spotted over South Carolina, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The "Chinese spy balloon" was spotted above the Upstate and Western North Carolina Saturday morning. (Video above taken by Jeffery Toney in Chesnee on Saturday morning) (Video below taken by Mark Tretyak over the Upstate on Saturday morning) Viewers sent WYFF News 4 pictures and videos...
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
WYFF4.com
Ground stop issued at some South Carolina, North Carolina airports after Chinese balloon reports
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued at ground stop at some South Carolina and North Carolina airports on Saturday. The Chinese balloon was spotted over the Upstate Saturday morning. (Video from the Upstate is in the video player above and below) See pictures and videos sent...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Two accused of attempting to sell meth in southwest Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 6a.m. Monday, police officers and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue, according to a media release. Officers made contact with 25-year-old Jessica...
