Garden City, KS

Related
westernkansasnews.com

Scott City man arrested for disorderly conduct

Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A Scott City man was arrested Sunday afternoon after causing disorderly conduct. Just before 4 pm on Sunday, Scott City Police Officers were dispatched to 1112 S Main Street for a trouble with subject and criminal threat call. Officers arrived on scene and began an investigation. Officers learned the suspect had been causing problems at the location and threatened to kill the reporting party before law enforcement arrived.
SCOTT CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Constitutionality of death penalty argued in Kansas capital murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union on Monday began their case challenging the constitutionality of the death penalty in Kansas. The first day of the hearing focused largely on race and racial violence in Kansas history and a practice known as death qualification in jury selection.
KANSAS STATE
Colorado Newsline

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salina Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe

-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
MCPHERSON, KS
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
Great Bend Post

Two accused of attempting to sell meth in southwest Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 6a.m. Monday, police officers and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue, according to a media release. Officers made contact with 25-year-old Jessica...
GARDEN CITY, KS

