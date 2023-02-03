ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
PennLive.com

AJ Brown didn’t want to read the Super Bowl ‘script.’ But if you are a conspiracy theorist here you go

Because conspiracy theories are just out of control in 2023, the “NFL is rigged” talk has been on fire down the stretch this season. Former Penn State and Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson suggested that the Buffalo Bills kick return for a touchdown in the first game following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was scripted. And through the playoffs, that word — script — has been tossed around a lot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s approach paid off in Super Bowl run: ‘I’m not going to be someone I’m not’

Nick Sirianni stood on pressbox furniture at Arrowhead Stadium and celebrated like no one was watching. The Eagles coach was a quality control assistant for the San Diego Chargers at the time, and the sting of Andy Reid letting him go the year before was still fresh enough for the 2013 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs to mean something extra for him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
PennLive.com

Former Mets, Yankees star on his son playing Big Ten football: ‘I’m glad he is making his own name’

Dwight Gooden has some nasty stuff and a heckuva fastball, and that helped him win the NL’s Cy Young Award in 1985. But his son Dylan has taken a different route. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound edge rusher signed with Maryland last week. He was rated as the 41st-best edge rusher in the nation in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. His list of offers also reportedly included Penn State, Pitt, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
PennLive.com

Kyrie Irving going to Dallas Mavericks for players, picks: AP source

DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
DALLAS, TX
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy