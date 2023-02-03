Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
AJ Brown didn’t want to read the Super Bowl ‘script.’ But if you are a conspiracy theorist here you go
Because conspiracy theories are just out of control in 2023, the “NFL is rigged” talk has been on fire down the stretch this season. Former Penn State and Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson suggested that the Buffalo Bills kick return for a touchdown in the first game following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was scripted. And through the playoffs, that word — script — has been tossed around a lot.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Jeffrey Lurie says he knew Jalen Hurts would be a superstar in the Super Bowl
Jeffrey Lurie had finished his victory lap, punched his Super Bowl ticket, and now he was ready to set the record straight. He pulled me aside and let me have it.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s approach paid off in Super Bowl run: ‘I’m not going to be someone I’m not’
Nick Sirianni stood on pressbox furniture at Arrowhead Stadium and celebrated like no one was watching. The Eagles coach was a quality control assistant for the San Diego Chargers at the time, and the sting of Andy Reid letting him go the year before was still fresh enough for the 2013 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs to mean something extra for him.
Former Mets, Yankees star on his son playing Big Ten football: ‘I’m glad he is making his own name’
Dwight Gooden has some nasty stuff and a heckuva fastball, and that helped him win the NL’s Cy Young Award in 1985. But his son Dylan has taken a different route. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound edge rusher signed with Maryland last week. He was rated as the 41st-best edge rusher in the nation in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. His list of offers also reportedly included Penn State, Pitt, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and Tennessee.
How superstitious are Eagles fans? Not very, says study
Everybody gets a “little stitious” when watching sports. But how superstitious are Eagles fans, especially now that the Birds are headed to the Super Bowl?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Penn State a finalist for 4-star 2024 recruit; ESPN picks the top newcomer for the Lions in 2023, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a key update on a wide receiver target in the 2024 class, plus an ESPN writer gives his pick for the program’s top newcomer for the 2023 season. The Lions made the cut as four-star Green Run (Va.) wide receiver Keylen...
Kyrie Irving going to Dallas Mavericks for players, picks: AP source
DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
