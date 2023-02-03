ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Lawmakers want to keep citations of medical marijuana businesses secret

By Sara DiNatale, Mississippi Today
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNIaK_0kbTT7RA00

An amendment to Mississippi’s medical cannabis act passed by the House would keep reports of marijuana businesses breaking regulations from the public — but the health department has already put a freeze on releasing those documents before any changes to the law have been made.

Mississippi Today filed a public records request seeking copies of reports regarding three cultivators that have been cited by the Department of Health’s cannabis program last week. One of the cultivators faced having massive amounts of his cannabis destroyed in penalties.

Department of Health spokesperson Liz Sharlot responded to Mississippi Today’s request saying the agency is “withholding all documents in our ongoing investigative files” pending a decision from the state’s Ethics Commission on “certain exemptions.”

Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Hood, however, said his office currently has no complaint open regarding whether investigation reports and other related materials from the medical cannabis office are subject to public record laws under the current cannabis act.

Mississippi Today asked the Department of Health what language in the current cannabis bill pointed to possible exemptions. The agency did not immediately respond Thursday.

Mississippi Today had already received citation records regarding Mockingbird Cannabis through a public records request in the fall . A Jackson-based blog – Jackson Jambalaya – posted a copy of records it obtained from the health department in December showing cultivator Southern Sky faced the possibility of having to destroy upwards of $700,000 in marijuana plants for not tagging them properly.

Mississippi Today was denied copies of that same report; a copy of the corrective action plan made with Mockingbird; and the citations made against a third cultivator.

Rep. Lee Yancey’s proposed amendments to the cannabis act were passed in the House on Wednesday. Among his suggested tweaks was explicit language to keep investigative reports in-house at the health department.

“Any investigation, fine, suspension or revocation by a licensing agency shall be considered confidential” and exempt from the state’s public record laws, the amendment says.

Yancey did not return a request for comment.

The decision to keep these reports out of the public eye is at odds with what the Board of Health’s own medical marijuana program committee recently recommended. Head of the committee, Jim Perry, said he hoped the program would post enforcement actions it has taken to its website during a meeting on Jan. 26.

“Other regulatory agencies … they post online when there is an enforcement action,” Perry said at the meeting. “As much as we can, we should err on the side of transparency… because it will tell people what they can learn from the lessons of others.”

Perry said it could help ease the onslaught of questions the health department is regularly receiving related to interpreting regulations.

“I think that if there is a corrective action plan, it should be out there,” Perry said.

A recent Mississippi Today investigation found that the cannabis office is still dealing with a massive backlog in applications and regularly takes weeks to answer questions. Cultivators told Mississippi Today that the type of structures being approved by the health department to grow marijuana were not being consistently regulated.

Perry said posting the actions the agency takes to correct businesses in the program would also show that it is treating everyone fairly.

The Senate must pass the cannabis act amendments before the bill is sent to the governor to be signed.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 6

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate passes postpartum Medicaid extension

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi state senators passed a bill Tuesday that would let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from the current two months. “This is the exact same bill that we passed last session three times 45-5,” said Sen. Kevin Blackwell, a Republican from Southaven. State senators voted […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Edy Zoo

Mississippi bill aimed to increase accountability in law enforcement dies in committee

JACKSON, MS. - The Mississippi Legislature was pushing for a new bill requiring police officers and deputy sheriffs to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. The bill, named House Bill No. 927, would have also required local municipalities and county boards to allocate funds for the body-worn cameras in their annual budgets. The bill's goal was to improve accountability and transparency within law enforcement.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Senate passes bill to create board for Jackson’s water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill passed in the Mississippi Senate that would create a nine member regional board to oversee Jackson’s water system. The Jackson Delegation in the Senate called Senate Bill 2889 an overreach of the state’s authority when it comes to the capital city. The bill’s author, Sen. David Parker (R-District 2), […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservative lawmakers are fighting to protect the Second Amendment in Mississippi. The Second Amendment Privacy Act bill has been passed by the Mississippi House Judiciary Committee B. The bill aims to prevent credit card companies from being able to share information about legal gun and ammunition purchases by consumers in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

AG Fitch Brings on New, Experienced Investigators and Prosecutors for Criminal Division Leadership

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, Mississippi) Attorney General Lynn Fitch today announced three new leaders in her criminal divisions, bringing nearly 70 years of combined experience in law enforcement and criminal prosecution at the local, state, and federal levels. Former U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Shawn Wolfe joins the AGO as Director of the Cyber Crime Division. Captain Marcus Colley, former Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Division, joins the agency as the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations. And former Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Cranford has been promoted to Director of the Public Integrity Division.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Poll: 65% of Mississippi voters want ballot initiative process restored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to polling by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), 65% of voters support restoring the ballot initiative process in Mississippi. The Mississippi Supreme Court deemed the process unconstitutional in 2021 after a medical marijuana initiative was approved by voters. The SPLC recommends that legislators listen to the voters. “Mississippians want […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable

A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Doctor, Mississippi governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

JACKSON, Miss. — Video above: Mississippi lawmakers gathered at the Capitol on Thursday to bring attention to what they called a "health care crisis." Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Legislative Power Grabs and Takeover Attempts

I’ve been thinking a lot about opportunities for young people in Mississippi. At every turn, I’ve confronted the brain drain that continues year after year with graduates walking out of our good, relatively cheap public universities and driving off to another state with more opportunities, better health care, and more tolerance for gay folks and others who don’t fall within the confines of “normalcy.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy