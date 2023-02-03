Read full article on original website
Several BHS Senior-Athletes to Compete at Next Level
Several senior student-athletes at Bedford High School have signed or declared commitments to compete next academic year in National Collegiate Athletic Association programs. Two seniors intend to each play two sports at their respective institutions: Richie Fedele, football and lacrosse at Western New England University in Springfield; and Gianna Missiti, soccer and softball at Norwich University in Northfield, VT. Both are NCAA Division 3 schools.
Four Finalists for Superintendent in Spotlight Next Week
There are four finalists for the position of Bedford superintendent of schools, and they’ll all be in the local spotlight at public forums and interviews Monday and Tuesday. The screening committee for the superintendent search on Friday afternoon announced the names of the candidates:. Dr. Portia Bonner, a former...
Bedford’s Fahad Alden Wins UMass Lowell MLK Service Award
To talk with Fahad Alden, you wonder how he accomplishes so much in a day!. His most recent “moment in the sun” came during UMass-Lowell’s MLK Celebration Week, when he was awarded the MLK community service award for his on-campus work as a Well-being leader. Fahad is one of several Well-being leaders, students who voluntarily serve to support their peers in their college life. He explained that he has an office in the School of Arts and Humanities and is there four or five hours a week, to talk with any student who may drop in to chat. “It’s not therapy,” he hastened to say, but the student leaders function as “life coach resources.” He finds this a gratifying way to spend his time and it was for this effort that he received the service award, “much to his surprise,” he said, as he is only in his second year at the college. The award reads:
Integrity of Buehler Ponds Leads List of Preservation Projects
Protection of the integrity of the bucolic Buehler ponds leads the relatively modest community preservation projects list for fiscal year 2024. The Bedford Select Board at its Jan. 30 meeting recommended approval of the projects, which will ultimately be decided at Annual Town Meeting on March 27. The entire community...
Investigation Underway After Racial Slurs Found in ‘Various Places’ at Bedford High School
Law enforcement and school authorities are investigating the source of racial slurs reported to the administration at Bedford High School on Monday afternoon. Principal Heather Galante, in an email to the BHS community, said the writing was “in various places throughout the high school.”. She asked parents to “reach...
Looking for a Visual Arts Class That Meets in Bedford?
Are you interested in taking a visual arts class but not sure which one is right for you? There are a number of local artists that offer an array of programs for adults and/or children right here in Bedford. Many of these opportunities are within the Bedford Cultural District which...
An Obituary: Betty E. Zaff
Betty E. Zaff, age 84 of Bedford, formerly of Maplewood, NJ, passed away on Jan. 28, 2023. Born Sept. 26,1938 in Newark, NJ, Betty graduated from West Orange High School and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from Upsala College, where she met her future husband, Harold. Betty obtained...
Valentine Concert at First Parish in Bedford Feb. 12
It’s an annual tradition, now in its 13th year. “True Love,” this year’s Valentine concert at First Parish in Bedford, will highlight mezzo-soprano Cynthia Mork, baritone Ben Sears, and pianist Brad Conner, together with special guests Heinrich Christensen and Robert Winkley performing works for four-hand piano. The...
Superintendent’s Update: February 3
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for February 3, 2023, including Bitter Cold Temperatures, Budget Update, Black History Month, DEI Statement, Bedford Public Schools School and District ESSA Report Cards, Kindergarten Registration, Parents Diversity Council Upcoming Events, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, The Help Line, BEF Bash, CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar, Congratulations to Selima Chan, Bedford Safe Campaign, BHS BSU Field Trip To Davis, New College and Career Readiness Platform at BHS, and Superintendent Finalists Announcement.
‘Fuel Farm’ Planned for New Hanscom Hangar Complex
Monday evening’s three-hour “consultation session” on the proposed construction of a complex of 27 hangars on the north side of Hanscom Field elicited voices in protest, as well as some new information. One surprise was the news that there are plans for a “fuel farm” near the...
Letter to the Editor: Carlisle Road Project Would Strain Bedford’s Infrastructure
I am against the overreaching development proposed for Carlisle Road. In particular I think two 3 story apartment buildings with a garage parking under them are terribly out of place and unnecessary. Because of economic conditions such as interest rates and the real estate market the only way the developer...
Preservation Collaborative says Bacon-Williams-Christie House isn’t Historic
The report says although Bacon is a notable person of Bedford, the house itself is not historical. A leading historic preservation firm believes that with the proper design, the new Bedford Fire Station that will be built at 139 The Great Road will sufficiently fit into the locale without compromising the historic nature of the area.
Letter to the Editor: MLK Community Day Was a Big Success
Bedford Embraces Diversity’s community day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 was a powerful and gratifying statement of our town’s commitment to justice and equity. Government, military, educational, and business leaders made that clear with their active presence at the event. We were...
Town Meeting Survey for Bedford Residents
Submitted by Charlie Ticotsky, Special Assistant to the Town Manager. Residents are invited to fill out a survey with feedback about their experiences with Town Meeting in Bedford. As the Select Board considers potential changes to how Town Meeting is conducted in Bedford, resident feedback is valued. This anonymous, unscientific...
An Obituary: Gregory Matthews
Gregory Matthews, of Bedford, MA, died on Jan. 9, 2023, after a long illness. Greg is survived by his wife, Beverley (Bond) Matthews; daughter, Allison Matthews, and her husband, Vinay Eapen; son, David Matthews, and his partner, Zoë Mackay. Greg was born on July 7, 1957, the only child...
Bedford Council on Aging Message for February 2023
February 2023 already, the 2nd month of 2023! I hope this letter finds you well and enjoying blue skies after a snowy day. Groundhog Day, on February 2, brings hopes for a special groundhog to emerge, to not see his shadow and bless us with an early spring. I love seeing the snowdrops peep out of the snow.
Agency to Host Site Visit, Remote ‘Consultation’ on Hanscom Proposal
Two public meetings on the proposed massive development of hangar space at Hanscom Field have been scheduled for next Monday, Feb. 6. A walk-through is planned for the site off Hartwell Road at 3 p.m., and an online “consultation session” for 6:30 p.m., both organized by the office of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA).
Noted Boston artists Join First Parish “True Love” Valentine Concert on Feb. 12
Valentine concerts traditionally offer dreamy love songs and those will certainly be on the program at First Parish in Bedford on Sunday, Feb 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. But this year the audience is in for an added treat as special guests Heinrich Christensen and Robert Winkley will perform 20th century piano compositions for four hands, works that will add rhythmic sparkle to the program.
“Share the Love” – and Tell Us What YOU Love about Bedford
February is a historically and commercially noted time to share and spread love. But February love doesn’t just have to be about romance, chocolates, and flowers for a sweetheart. It doesn’t have to just be a time when fox and coyote are screeching looking for a mate. It can also be a time without romantic agenda, an opportunity to offer appreciation and admiration to our surroundings.
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Should Move Ahead with Fire Station Site as Approved by Voters
In John Stella’s Feb. 6 letter, he offers no proof – or even a single example – that the Preservation Collaborative’s report is inaccurate. Simply asserting that the Historical Society has the correct information – and the Collaborative is incorrect – doesn’t make it so. Historical research is not a “one and done” endeavor; our historical understanding evolves all the time. That’s what historians as a discipline do: they continually re-examine historical events and people and places that we think we already know all about. They challenge presumptions and narratives that have been passed down as “fact” by re-testing and re-authenticating evidence that has been collected and examining sources that were ignored or overlooked in the past – much like the work done in the Preservation Collaborative’s investigation. New evidence is found, old evidence is discredited, old evidence is re-contextualized in light of new evidence, etc. Their work forces us to confront uncomfortable truths sometimes: slavery wasn’t just a southern problem, America is not technically a democracy, and the Salem witch trials weren’t the result of ergot poisoning. The difference between the work historians do and the beliefs of the members of an historical society is like the difference between a police department and armchair sleuths.
