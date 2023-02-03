Caroline hops back on the pod this week with me in the first of our bi-weekly Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse podcasts this spring to preview the 2023 roster and schedule. Going position by position, we outlined strengths in the roster, question marks worth addressing, and where the Wahoos are most likely to improve from last season. Then, we went through the team’s schedule this spring with a rough game-by-game prediction including a final prediction for how UVA will fare in May.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO