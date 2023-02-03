Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
The Big Preview: UVA basketball tips off against a talented NC State team
The seven game winning streak is over for the Virginia Cavaliers. There is little time to lick their wounds, though, as the schedule gets tough for a little while. First up is a clash with NC State, followed by Duke on Saturday. NC State comes in riding their own four...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Basketball vs NC State GAME THREAD
The Big Preview: UVA basketball tips off against a talented NC State team. UVA basketball will go as far as their enigmatic frontcourt can take them. Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s loss to Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!
streakingthelawn.com
Streaking the Lawn Podcast — UVA Lacrosse Season Preview
Caroline hops back on the pod this week with me in the first of our bi-weekly Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse podcasts this spring to preview the 2023 roster and schedule. Going position by position, we outlined strengths in the roster, question marks worth addressing, and where the Wahoos are most likely to improve from last season. Then, we went through the team’s schedule this spring with a rough game-by-game prediction including a final prediction for how UVA will fare in May.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA basketball will go as far as their enigmatic frontcourt can take them
This season, the Virginia Cavaliers’ starting backcourt has been nothing short of exceptional — the unit that has propelled the Cavaliers from NIT purgatory into the verge of national championship contention. Reece Beekman, when healthy, is the most impactful player in the ACC. Kihei Clark continues to epitomize “winning player” in his fifth season. Armaan Franklin has come into his own as a jump shooter and finisher around the rim.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA men’s lacrosse 2023 roster preview
As the Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team kicks of its season this coming Saturday in Klöckner Stadium against the Michigan Wolverines at 12:00, we’re kicking off our lacrosse preseason coverage today with an-depth roster preview including projected starters at each position along with likely depth and keys to success for each positional group. Stay tuned to the site for additional coverage before the season kicks off on Saturday.
