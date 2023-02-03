ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Here's the latest on Ravens’ OC search

In a detailed piece breaking down where things currently stand, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes (subscription required) that three candidates for the position have interviewed twice with head coach John Harbaugh. Two of those (Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Vikings pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio) have been well-known in the search so far, but another name has been added to the mix.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

49ers hire Steve Wilks as DC

Another high-profile defensive mind found his new NFL home. Just days after losing DeMeco Ryans to Houston’s head coaching position, the 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks to take his place as defensive coordinator (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero). Ryans was one of the hottest names on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Will Adrian Klemm stay with Oregon?

Former Patriots offensive lineman and current associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach at the University of Oregon Adrian Klemm has been in consideration for an assistant coaching role with his former team this offseason, reportedly heading to Las Vegas to interview with the staff during their time at the Pro Bowl. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning claimed that he doesn’t anticipate any staff changes, though, indicating that Klemm will be remaining with the Ducks, according to James Crepea of Fox Sports Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers hire Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator

Just one day after being let out of his Broncos contract, Ejiro Evero has found his next NFL opportunity. The Panthers are hiring him to be their new defensive coordinator, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter link). The team has announced the move. The 42-year-old helped his stock around...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Colts QB Matt Ryan is undecided on his future

Matt Ryan‘s first season outside of Atlanta was a disappointment. The Colts benched the veteran QB, and he finished the season with a career-low 14 passing touchdowns and a 2.8 interception percentage, the worst mark since his sophomore campaign. Considering his underwhelming performance and Indy’s ability to pivot to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Texans request to interview Chris Harris for DC

The Texans are looking to fill out their staff under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, reportedly requesting to interview former Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris for the defensive coordinator job in Houston, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Harris had reportedly been the Titans’ planned hire as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, but no official statement was ever made.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

49ers want to retain CB Emmanuel Moseley

The 49ers would like to re-sign cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, GM John Lynch told reporters at his end-of-year presser last week. “He’s a guy we’d have interest in bringing back because of the way he plays, but also what he stands for,” Lynch said. “He’s one of us and we’d sure like to have him back” (via Kirk Larrabee of 49ers WebZone).
TENNESSEE STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons wants to remain with team

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons just finished his second consecutive Pro Bowl campaign, and he has positioned himself well for a lucrative contract extension. Because Tennessee exercised the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, Simmons is under club control through 2023, but it sounds as if player and team are interested in a longer arrangement.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

