Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 5

KMOV

Several hospitalized following overnight shooting in north St. Louis Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were hospitalized after an overnight shooting Sunday in north St. Louis County. Police responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. in the 80 block of Williams Boulevard. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; two of the victims have been released from the hospital. Police believe the suspect(s) knew the victims.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire

Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
SWANSEA, IL
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors on Tuesday. Police responded to a call for shots fire on Surrey Lane at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 of 2 former clerks admit stealing thousands in city funds from tiny north St. Louis County town

FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — One of two former city clerks admitted Monday to stealing $487,673 from the small, struggling city of Flordell Hills. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty in front of the U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one count each of mail and wire fraud. In Woodson’s individual plea, she admitted to stealing more than $400,000.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday

DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road in Defiance, Missouri. A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F...
DEFIANCE, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
5 On Your Side

St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA

