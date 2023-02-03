Read full article on original website
Man dies in head-on crash in St. Louis County Monday evening
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday evening that resulted in the death of a man in St. Louis County. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Twill Court in Moline Acres. According to a...
Several hospitalized following overnight shooting in north St. Louis Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were hospitalized after an overnight shooting Sunday in north St. Louis County. Police responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. in the 80 block of Williams Boulevard. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; two of the victims have been released from the hospital. Police believe the suspect(s) knew the victims.
St. Louis County police investigate Saturday night homicide in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a man's death in Ferguson. According to St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to a welfare check call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue.
2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire
Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
Man shot, killed in Bellefontaine Neighbors
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors on Tuesday. Police responded to a call for shots fire on Surrey Lane at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 of 2 former clerks admit stealing thousands in city funds from tiny north St. Louis County town
FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — One of two former city clerks admitted Monday to stealing $487,673 from the small, struggling city of Flordell Hills. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty in front of the U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one count each of mail and wire fraud. In Woodson’s individual plea, she admitted to stealing more than $400,000.
2 found shot inside car Saturday in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man is dead after a Saturday double shooting in East St. Louis. According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Old Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. 2 people...
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday
DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road in Defiance, Missouri. A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F...
Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday the number is preliminary and could change due to data processing time and other reasons. Medical marijuana sales for the same period totaled $4,189,000. Both recreational and medical combined for $12,689,000. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the...
St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home buyouts in Heritage subdivision
New changes in the Heritage subdivision in St. Charles County, where some homes are in danger of sliding down a hill. One home was already demolished after it began to fall apart due to soil erosion.
East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
St. Louis County lotto player surprised by $283K jackpot
“I was upset because I noticed someone had won and didn’t think it was me,” he told Missouri Lottery officials. “Two days later, I checked my numbers and said, ‘Oh my God!’”
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
WANTED: Man wearing flip-flops sought in connection with South County car theft
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – St. Louis County police are asking for help identifying a man sought in connection with a car theft. The theft reportedly occurred on Jan. 6 in the 6000 block of Lemay Ferry Road. According to police, the suspect then used the stolen debit cards in south St. Louis County. The stolen vehicle was later recovered.
St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Missouri lawmaker is fighting to name an official food for Missouri’s State Fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis County, filed House Bill 788. The bill would make corn dogs the official food of the fair. The bill has...
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
