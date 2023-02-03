FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — One of two former city clerks admitted Monday to stealing $487,673 from the small, struggling city of Flordell Hills. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty in front of the U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to one count each of mail and wire fraud. In Woodson’s individual plea, she admitted to stealing more than $400,000.

