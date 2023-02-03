ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

NY Lottery Results: $1M Powerball Tix Sold in NYC, Long Island — See Winning Numbers

Stop me if you've heard this one before recently: Someone just won one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of all-time. For the second time in four months, one of the 10 biggest jackpots ever was up for grabs Monday night. Unfortunately for those in the tri-state, that winning ticket was not sold here, or anywhere close. But there were a couple of very lucky losers in New York, however.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Fake Con Ed Crew Breaks Into NYC Home, Ties Up 58-Year-Old Woman: Cops

Two men posing as Con Edison workers forced their way into a Brooklyn apartment late Monday and tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, threatening to shoot her if she yelled, authorities said Tuesday. The victim had minor injuries and refused medical attention after the break-in just before midnight on Rockaway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Florida Man Gets 20 Years to Life for 2000 Murder of NYC Woman

A Florida man was sentenced to decades behind bars for the murder of a Bronx woman in 2000, according to Bronx District Attorney's Office. Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Naples, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in prison, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Dec. 21, 2022.
NAPLES, FL
NBC New York

Top FDNY Chiefs Resign Their Posts in Protest of Staff Demotions

The two high-ranking uniformed members of the FDNY asked to resign their appointed posts in protest of the demotions of three staff chiefs, FDNY sources tell News 4. Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito asked to resign after FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told Luis Martinez, the chief of staff, to inform Assistant Chiefs Michael Gala, Fred Schaaf, and Joseph Jardin they would be demoted to deputy chiefs in 30 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NY Students Served ‘Insensitive' Menu During Black History Month, Again

A middle school in New York found itself in hot water last week after serving an "inexcusably insensitive" menu at the start of Black History Month. Administrators in Nyack say middle school students were served chicken and waffles, with watermelon as a dessert, last Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month.
NYACK, NY
NBC New York

Bronx Police Shoot Man Allegedly Armed With Gun

A man allegedly armed with a gun and wanted in connection to a reported assault in the Bronx was shot and critically wounded by NYPD officers Sunday afternoon, top brass said. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said a group of officers initially engaged the suspect after a woman approached the uniformed members around 2:20 p.m. reporting an attack from an unknown assailant in the Concourse section.
BRONX, NY

