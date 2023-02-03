Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
6th NYC Humanitarian Center to Serve Asylum Seekers Set to Open in Financial District
The city is set to open its sixth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center at a hotel in the Financial District to temporarily serve asylum seekers arriving to New York City from border states, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. According to Adams, the new center will open at the Holiday...
NY Lottery Results: $1M Powerball Tix Sold in NYC, Long Island — See Winning Numbers
Stop me if you've heard this one before recently: Someone just won one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of all-time. For the second time in four months, one of the 10 biggest jackpots ever was up for grabs Monday night. Unfortunately for those in the tri-state, that winning ticket was not sold here, or anywhere close. But there were a couple of very lucky losers in New York, however.
Fake Con Ed Crew Breaks Into NYC Home, Ties Up 58-Year-Old Woman: Cops
Two men posing as Con Edison workers forced their way into a Brooklyn apartment late Monday and tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, threatening to shoot her if she yelled, authorities said Tuesday. The victim had minor injuries and refused medical attention after the break-in just before midnight on Rockaway...
‘Dead' Woman at Long Island Funeral Home Turns Out to Be Alive: Police
An 82-year-old woman who "died" at a Long Island nursing home over the weekend gave funeral home staff quite a shock when she was found to be breathing about 49 minutes after her arrival, authorities say. The woman, whose name has not been released, had previously been pronounced dead at...
Man Eyed in NYPD Cop Shooting Arrested at Hotel 50 Miles Away — With Officer's Cuffs
A 38-year-old New York City man was arrested at a Rockland County Days Inn after allegedly fleeing there with his girlfriend and five young children following Saturday night's botched robbery in Brooklyn that left a 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer and father fighting for his life, police officials said Tuesday. Adeed...
Florida Man Gets 20 Years to Life for 2000 Murder of NYC Woman
A Florida man was sentenced to decades behind bars for the murder of a Bronx woman in 2000, according to Bronx District Attorney's Office. Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Naples, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in prison, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Dec. 21, 2022.
NYPD Officer Dies 3 Days After Shot During Off-Duty Robbery in Brooklyn: Sources
The 26-year-old NYPD officer shot in a botched Brooklyn robbery over the weekend has died, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC New York, a day after the suspect in the shooting was arrested. Adeed Fayaz, a father of two, died Tuesday evening, hours after NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell had announced...
Top FDNY Chiefs Resign Their Posts in Protest of Staff Demotions
The two high-ranking uniformed members of the FDNY asked to resign their appointed posts in protest of the demotions of three staff chiefs, FDNY sources tell News 4. Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito asked to resign after FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told Luis Martinez, the chief of staff, to inform Assistant Chiefs Michael Gala, Fred Schaaf, and Joseph Jardin they would be demoted to deputy chiefs in 30 days.
Person of Interest in Custody as Shot NYPD Cop, 26-Year-Old Dad of 2, Clings to Life
A person of interest wanted in Saturday night's botched car robbery that left an off-duty NYPD officer in grave condition, fighting for his life, is in police custody, multiple law enforcement sources told News 4. The development came Monday, two days after the 26-year-old officer was shot in the head...
The Top 15 Most Affordable U.S. Cities for People Who Want to Live Alone
There aren't many big cities where rent is cheap, even for a studio apartment. But if you're single and don't like roommates, online brokerage RentHop found the 15 U.S. cities where rent is most affordable. Out of 50 of the most populous cities, the following were ranked highest for affordability,...
NY Students Served ‘Insensitive' Menu During Black History Month, Again
A middle school in New York found itself in hot water last week after serving an "inexcusably insensitive" menu at the start of Black History Month. Administrators in Nyack say middle school students were served chicken and waffles, with watermelon as a dessert, last Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month.
Bronx Police Shoot Man Allegedly Armed With Gun
A man allegedly armed with a gun and wanted in connection to a reported assault in the Bronx was shot and critically wounded by NYPD officers Sunday afternoon, top brass said. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said a group of officers initially engaged the suspect after a woman approached the uniformed members around 2:20 p.m. reporting an attack from an unknown assailant in the Concourse section.
