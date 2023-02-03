Read full article on original website
fortlauderdale.gov
Fort Lauderdale Awarded $24M Through Resilient Florida Grant Program
The City of Fort Lauderdale has been awarded approximately $24 million through the Resilient Florida Grant Program to address drainage in two of our most flood-prone neighborhoods: Historic Dorsey-Riverbend and Progresso Village. These neighborhoods are among the seven most flood-vulnerable Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods that were prioritized for stormwater improvements in the City’s 2018 Stormwater Master Plan.
WSVN-TV
Affordable housing complex in Liberty City reopens
MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City. County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday. It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here. “This is...
WSVN-TV
Broward College offering free education to convicts via diversion program
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Non-violent, first time offenders are off to college for free thanks to a special program at Broward College. Mark is a student of the Court to College program at the Judson A. Samuels South Campus in Pembroke Pines. “I’m overwhelmed because the only thing I’m...
NBC Miami
Community Collects Donations for Hundreds Displaced by Miami Gardens Condo Fire
The Miami Gardens community is coming together to help the hundreds of people who lost just about everything in a massive condo building fire last month. The non-partisan organization Faith In Florida partnered with churches, the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Gardens community and other leaders to collect items and donations for those who lived at the New World Condominiums.
niceville.com
Woman accused of using COVID funds for Bentley, luxury apartment, designer shoes
FLORIDA — A Florida woman who allegedly used COVID-19 relief funds to finance a lavish lifestyle is facing charges related to fraudulently obtaining the funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Daniela Rendon, 31, of Miami, made her appearance in federal...
New tower aims to bring affordable housing for seniors to South Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A host of city and county dignitaries attended an invite-only event Friday to preview the Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community being built in West Perrine that will cater to senior citizens. Plans call for the project's apartments, which will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 25, 30 and 60 percent of area median income, to be completed by spring 2024.The project is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between HTG and Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning's non-profit AM Affordable Housing. "We're stepping up to the plate," Mourning said.Builders said the tenant rents will range from $450 on the low end to $1,300 a month on the high end. And the 120 new apartments are priced at about a third of the market rate rents in the area. Amenities at the site are expected to include a fitness and business center and luxury pool.
Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy
MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
tamaractalk.com
Apply Now for $1,200 Scholarships Offered to Florida College Students
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four scholarships worth $1,200 each to college students majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Florida voters, have lived in the state for at least two years, be a college junior...
thewestsidegazette.com
Blackmail on the BCPS Board Agenda
Extortion is now legal in Broward County Public Schools. We all saw it play out in plain view as Vickie Cartwright and her lawyer negotiated her exit package with School Board chair, Lori Alhadeff and Interim School Board Attorney, Marilyn Batista on Thursday, February 2. Cartwright’s attorney basically came to...
BET
Miami’s Black Affairs Board Chair Apologizes To Florida Governor After Board Member Called Him ‘Racist’
Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board apologized Friday (Feb. 3) to Gov. Ron DeSantis days after a member called him a racist, explaining that the member’s comment didn’t reflect the views of the entire group. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, leader of the community advocacy group, said at...
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. Man arrested in Miami Beach for allegedly breaking into building with crowbar. NOW PLAYING. Man accused of breaking into...
Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents
MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour
Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers will again weigh paying $10M to Broward deputy who survived avoidable shooting
The man who shot him should have already been behind bars. More than 15 years after former Broward County Deputy Maury Hernandez suffered permanent injuries in an entirely preventable shooting, state lawmakers will again be asked to consider paying him damages. Port Orange Rep. Tom Wright and Hialeah Rep. Alex...
Click10.com
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans
MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
Click10.com
Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Man caught on camera robbing Oakland...
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Finds Buyer for $28 Million Miami Mansion
Lil Wayne's former dream home in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods is officially off the market, meaning Weezy's officially pulling outta South Florida ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. The YMCMB boss listed his lavish half-acre property back in September, asking $29.5 million ... and then discounted it, slightly,...
tourcounsel.com
CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
foodgressing.com
South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20
As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
