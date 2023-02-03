ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night

Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Who Are the Oldest Quarterbacks to Win the Super Bowl?

Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Taylor Swift Gets in on the Eagles' Super Bowl Vibes at 2023 Grammy Awards

Even Taylor Swift is joining the Eagles' Super Bowl vibes originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you've seen an uptick in Eagles gear while walking around Philadelphia this past week, you're not alone. I've been absolutely bombarded by Birds apparel in the wild since they beat the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl. Everyone is absolutely stoked for Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These are Some of the Biggest Super Bowl Watch Parties In North Texas

It's about to go down in the desert! On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 57 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Cardinals. While the game will be played in Arizona,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Check Out Super Bowl LVII Field Design, End Zones for Eagles, Chiefs

Check out Super Bowl LVII field design at State Farm Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII is just five days away, and things are already starting to come together on the field. The crew in Glendale, Ariz., has already painted the natural-grass surface that is rolled...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: See 2023 Gatorade Color Odds, History

There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl. Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.

