Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night
Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who Are the Oldest Quarterbacks to Win the Super Bowl?
Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Taylor Swift Gets in on the Eagles' Super Bowl Vibes at 2023 Grammy Awards
Even Taylor Swift is joining the Eagles' Super Bowl vibes originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you've seen an uptick in Eagles gear while walking around Philadelphia this past week, you're not alone. I've been absolutely bombarded by Birds apparel in the wild since they beat the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl. Everyone is absolutely stoked for Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These are Some of the Biggest Super Bowl Watch Parties In North Texas
It's about to go down in the desert! On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 57 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Cardinals. While the game will be played in Arizona,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Check Out Super Bowl LVII Field Design, End Zones for Eagles, Chiefs
Check out Super Bowl LVII field design at State Farm Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII is just five days away, and things are already starting to come together on the field. The crew in Glendale, Ariz., has already painted the natural-grass surface that is rolled...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: See 2023 Gatorade Color Odds, History
There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl. Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles' Nick Sirianni Remembers That Time Chiefs' Andy Reid Fired Him
PHOENIX — The day before Nick Sirianni flew with his team to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, he was asked about his first encounter with Andy Reid. You know, the time Andy fired him. Back in 2013 after the Eagles fired Reid, he quickly got a job in Kansas...
