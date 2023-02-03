Read full article on original website
Related
Auto parts giant under investigation for tires it ‘knew could cause crashes and deaths’ yet didn’t recall for 20 years
GOODYEAR Tires is under criminal investigation over its G159 Recreational Vehicle tire produced between 1996 and 2003. The auto parts giant allegedly was aware that its G159 could fail and cause severe crashes but didn’t recall the product until 2020. Government officials are blaming the controversial tire for crashes...
Honda owners with older models advised to park until 'dangerous' air bags are replaced
Thousands of older Hondas with Takata airbag inflators are again being recalled for a malfunction that could send shrapnel flying during a crash.
US tells owners to park old Hondas until air bags are fixed
Honda and the U.S. government are urging owners of about 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous air bag inflators are replaced.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for the 2001 through 2003 vehicles with Takata inflators that have a high possibility of exploding and hurling shrapnel in a crash.The safety agency says the risk to drivers and passengers is dire because the so-called “Alpha” inflators have a 50% chance of exploding in a crash. If the inflators blow apart, they can shoot shrapnel toward a driver's face that could...
Recall alert: More than 65,000 Honda, Kia, Volkswagen vehicles are under recalls, warnings
Vehicles are being recalled over battery issues, fuel issues and faulty airbags.
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
U. S. making another change in gas can requirements
Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Houston Chronicle
"Do Not Drive Warning" For Older Honda, Acura Vehicles With Recalled Takata Air Bags
Honda is issuing a Do Not Drive warning to the owners of certain older model recalled Acura and Honda vehicles equipped with recalled, and extremely dangerous Takata air bags. Owners are urged not to drive their vehicles until repairs are completed. Replacement parts are available and the repair is free.
Motley Fool
Honda Issues 'Do Not Drive' Alert for 8,200 Acura and Honda Vehicles
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What Happened. According to the NHTSA (National...
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
I’m a mechanic – six cars’ expenses ruined my customers’ lives and one driver even destroyed his marriage
DAVID Long is an auto mechanic who has seen car repair bills ruin several of his customers’ lives. Fortunately, David made a video highlighting how these car owners incurred their high service expenses so you can avoid making the same mistakes. 2007 GMC Acadia. Long stated that he believes...
Honda urges owners of certain cars to get airbags repaired immediately
Honda is warning owners of vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bags not to drive them and instead bring them in for repair, saying that the risk to drivers could be deadly.
3 Most Common Ford Maverick Problems Reported by Real Owners
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the most common Ford Maverick problems relate to the brakes and other issues with the engine. The post 3 Most Common Ford Maverick Problems Reported by Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports
From Consumer Reports collection data, here's a look at the only automaker with worst reliability than the Jeep brand in 2022. The post Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Back Up Cam Glitch Leads Honda To Recall 115,000 Fits And HR-Vs
A design flaw in the infotainment system of certain Honda Fits and HR-Vs could cause the backup camera in those vehicles to fail to boot up. Now, the automaker will have to recall 114,686 of the vehicles in the U.S. to fix them. The issue affects model year 2018-2020 Honda...
Comments / 0