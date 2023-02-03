ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

US tells owners to park old Hondas until air bags are fixed

Honda and the U.S. government are urging owners of about 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous air bag inflators are replaced.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for the 2001 through 2003 vehicles with Takata inflators that have a high possibility of exploding and hurling shrapnel in a crash.The safety agency says the risk to drivers and passengers is dire because the so-called “Alpha” inflators have a 50% chance of exploding in a crash. If the inflators blow apart, they can shoot shrapnel toward a driver's face that could...
Magnolia State Live

U. S. making another change in gas can requirements

Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops

Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

"Do Not Drive Warning" For Older Honda, Acura Vehicles With Recalled Takata Air Bags

Honda is issuing a Do Not Drive warning to the owners of certain older model recalled Acura and Honda vehicles equipped with recalled, and extremely dangerous Takata air bags. Owners are urged not to drive their vehicles until repairs are completed. Replacement parts are available and the repair is free.
Motley Fool

Honda Issues 'Do Not Drive' Alert for 8,200 Acura and Honda Vehicles

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What Happened. According to the NHTSA (National...
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Franklin County Free Press

Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
Carscoops

Back Up Cam Glitch Leads Honda To Recall 115,000 Fits And HR-Vs

A design flaw in the infotainment system of certain Honda Fits and HR-Vs could cause the backup camera in those vehicles to fail to boot up. Now, the automaker will have to recall 114,686 of the vehicles in the U.S. to fix them. The issue affects model year 2018-2020 Honda...

