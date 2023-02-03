ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Howell Lottery Player Has Chance To Win $2 Million

A Howell man is among five lucky Michigan Lottery players selected to play in The Big Spin game after winning a second chance drawing. Philip Halladay of Howell, Aimee Krull of Port Austin, Billi Thielke, of Sand Lake, Greg Dietz of Norton Shores, and Judy Arthurs of Macomb were the five lucky players.
HOWELL, MI
MLive

Genesee Career Institute open house scheduled for area high school students

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Genesee Career Institute (GCI) will host an open house to showcase its career and technical education opportunities later this month. Open to all Genesee County high school students and their families, the open house will take place from 3:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at the GCI, G-5081 Torrey Road in Mundy Township.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Lockdown at Jackson High School lifted after hoax phone call made to multiple schools

JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted after the Jackson Police Department determined a threatening phone call was a hoax. In a Facebook post at about 9:14 a.m., officials announced Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways were placed in a lockdown after the Jackson Police Department received a threatening phone call from an unknown number.Police were at the school investigating.In another update at about 9:34 a.m., school officials said the lockdown had been lifted."The Lockdown at JHS has been lifted," according to the Jackson Highschool Facebook post. "We have received the All Clear from...
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy