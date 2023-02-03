Read full article on original website
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Flint-area basketball highlights: Meet the newest member of the 1,000-point club
FLINT – Durand’s Jordyn Lawrence became the latest member of the 1,000-point club this season when she made a free throw in the second quarter of Monday’s 51-31 victory over Webberville. She joined the Kristen Long (1,427) and Cierra Cole (1,065) as the only 1,000-point scorers in...
Five Flint-area girls basketball teams ranked among best in state by The Associated Press
FLINT – Five Flint-area girls basketball teams are among those ranked among the best in the state this week by The Associated Press. Carman-Ainsworth (12-0) is the highest-ranked local team at No. 4 in Division 1.
Vote for Flint-area Athlete of Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 4
FLINT – We’ve got 21 candidates on the Flint-are Athlete of the Week poll for Jan. 30-Feb. 4. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Feb. 10 and the results will be published shortly afterward.
‘Sigh of relief’: Jackson, Ann Arbor-area schools respond to fake active shooter threats
JACKSON, MI - Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal was on the phone with police about a potential active shooter at Jackson High School when he observed an “army” of police officers arriving on the scene to search the building. The threat on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a...
Linden basketball teams raise nearly $2,400 for children receiving cancer treatment
LINDEN, MI – Twenty-two children receiving cancer treatment at Hurley Children’s Hospital became members of the Linden family at the girls’ and boys’ basketball games last Friday. Linden Community Schools athletics program organized a fundraiser to raise money for children receiving cancer treatment at Hurley where...
Record-setting QB trying to be next to make the jump from Division II to NFL
Tyson Bagent isn’t going to push for an early-round pick. But the record-setting Shepherd quarterback officially put himself on more radars through his week at the 2023 Senior Bowl. And while it wasn’t an other-worldly draft-stock boosting week for Bagent. The crop of quarterbacks around him also failed to...
Biggest WWE event since ‘Wrestlemania’ coming to Michigan for 1st time in 30 years
DETROIT - Wrestling history is about to me made again in Michigan. The biggest professional wrestling event since “Wrestlemania” 23 is coming to the state later this year with the announcement of WWE’s “SummerSlam” at Ford Field on Saturday, August 5. This will be the...
whmi.com
Howell Lottery Player Has Chance To Win $2 Million
A Howell man is among five lucky Michigan Lottery players selected to play in The Big Spin game after winning a second chance drawing. Philip Halladay of Howell, Aimee Krull of Port Austin, Billi Thielke, of Sand Lake, Greg Dietz of Norton Shores, and Judy Arthurs of Macomb were the five lucky players.
Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2023
FLINT – The Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame introduced its class of 2023 Tuesday at the Flint Public Library. The nominees are basketball player Marty Embry, basketball coach Tony Holliday, boxer Tim Littles, football players Fernando and Robaire Smith, and basketball players Kelvin Torbert, Yvonne Thompson and Andre Wiley.
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
MLive
Genesee Career Institute open house scheduled for area high school students
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Genesee Career Institute (GCI) will host an open house to showcase its career and technical education opportunities later this month. Open to all Genesee County high school students and their families, the open house will take place from 3:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at the GCI, G-5081 Torrey Road in Mundy Township.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
WNEM
First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
Home improvement grants available for Flint residents in Evergreen Valley neighborhood
FLINT, MI – Two Flint organizations are partnering to encourage residents to take advantage of $7,500+ home improvement grants that can be used to replace roofs, furnaces, water heaters and more. Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church and Metro Community Development have partnered to spread the word about the grants, ranging...
Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide
Warren-based Gardner White has opened La-Z-Boy Recliner Galleries at all 12 of its stores statewide. The collaboration between the two iconic Michigan furniture industry giants (La-Z-Boy is based in Monroe) […] The post Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Flint & Genesee Education & Talent seeking local businesses that could use summer employees
FLINT, MI – Flint teens looking for work this summer shouldn’t have to search long. Flint & Genesee Education & Talent’s teen employment program, the Summer Youth Initiative, is now accepting applications from local businesses and organizations who are seeking summer employees. Businesses and organizations seeking to...
Mason High School class used sheets featuring ‘N’ word 50+ times
The student asked to remain anonymous while sharing her experiences.
Lockdown at Jackson High School lifted after hoax phone call made to multiple schools
JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted after the Jackson Police Department determined a threatening phone call was a hoax. In a Facebook post at about 9:14 a.m., officials announced Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways were placed in a lockdown after the Jackson Police Department received a threatening phone call from an unknown number.Police were at the school investigating.In another update at about 9:34 a.m., school officials said the lockdown had been lifted."The Lockdown at JHS has been lifted," according to the Jackson Highschool Facebook post. "We have received the All Clear from...
