Patriots reportedly hiring another Alabama coach with ‘longtime connection’ to Bill O’Brien

By Hayden Bird
 4 days ago

Will Lawing has been with Alabama since 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1CJX_0kbTRm8K00
Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien coaching the Patriots during the 2011 season. Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis

Tonight, the Celtics face the Suns at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.

Also tonight, the NHL’s All-Star Weekend gets underway in Florida with the skills competition at 7 p.m. The All-Star game itself takes place on Saturday at 3 p.m.

This weekend, the Boston Pride host the Metropolitan Riveters at Warrior Ice Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. Boston will then play the Connecticut Whale at home on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Patriots coaching staff update: After adding Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, it appears the Patriots may not be done hiring former Alabama coaches.

According to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, New England is “adding” Alabama assistant Will Lawing. Lawing, 37, is officially listed as a “football analyst” with the Crimson Tide, where he worked alongside O’Brien for multiple seasons.

Prior to that, Lawing coached with O’Brien at both Penn State and the Houston Texans. In his final years with Houston, Lawing was the team’s tight ends coach.

This could prove to be an important point, as the Patriots’ current tight ends coach, Nick Caley, has interviewed with multiple teams about vacant offensive coordinator positions. Caley’s contract is set to expire, so New England could be looking to fill the role.

Trivia: Can you name the starting quarterback for the Texans in the first of Bill O’Brien’s two playoff wins as Houston’s head coach? It was a 27-14 win over the Raiders on wild-card weekend in Jan. 2017.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He started multiple games for the 2015 Broncos during Peyton Manning’s final season.

More from Boston.com:

An update from Tom Brady:

On this day: In 2002, the Patriots shocked the world by defeating the heavily favored Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI 20-17. It was the team’s first title, and marked the foundational championship of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty.

Daily highlight: Dwayne Cohill won a wild triple overtime game for Youngstown State on a running buzzer-beater in a 91-89 victory over Wright State (who lost despite Trey Calvin scoring 44 points).

Trivia answer: Brock Osweiler

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
