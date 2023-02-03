ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Kane Oz
4d ago

Wow, do we really need a community alert for cold weather...Have we really gotten to the point where everything is force fed to us cause we can't think or act like normal human beings anymore?! I weep for humanity!!

WGAL

Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle fire on US 222 north causing delays in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 caused a lane restriction on Monday, Feb. 6. The incident was located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike. It is not clear how the vehicle fire...
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 405 Closed in Watsontown Borough and Turbot Township, Northumberland County

Both lanes of Route 405 (Dickson Avenue) are closed between Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal Fire Overnight in York County

The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One dead after York County fire

YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire heavily damages home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged a home in Lancaster on Monday morning. Firefighters said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the house along the 300 block of West Lemon Street. Departments from surrounding areas were called in to assist. That included Manheim...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Burlington opening new York County retail store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Expect delays from construction on Wrights Ferry Bridge

Construction on the Wrights Ferry Bridge in Lancaster County is going to cause some restrictions for drivers this week. Work on the bridge will start on Monday and end on Friday. They will begin at 7 p.m. in the evening and then at 5 a.m. the following morning. The right...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster city police release warning of potential scam

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster city police have received multiple reports of residents receiving scam phone calls. According to officials, residents have reported receiving calls from the main department phone number and someone is impersonating an officer on the other end of the line. Lancaster police are currently investigating the...
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month

HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
WARMINSTER, PA

