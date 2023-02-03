ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Austin

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man is dead after being shot in Austin early Friday morning, police said.

The 43-year-old man was found in a car that had hit another parked vehicle in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was initially listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

