Hollywood sinkhole almost swallows LAFD fire engine

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A water main burst under a Hollywood street, creating a sinkhole that almost swallowed a fire engine and showering a home with so much water the roof collapsed, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Flooding was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday on Fountain Avenue, fire spokesperson Nicholas Prange said in a statement.

The crew of an arriving fire engine spotted water flowing in the gutters but did not see where it originated. The street rumbled under the engine and the driver accelerated as a hole appeared under the vehicle.

The rear of the electric all-wheel-drive apparatus fell into the hole but power going to the front wheels gained enough traction to pull itself out, Prange said.

The firefighters then rescued a woman trapped in a home that was being pounded by water from the geyser shooting out of the street. She was unharmed but the home’s roof collapsed and there was severe flooding, Prange said.

The fire engine sustained some damage to its rear end. No firefighters were hurt.

Street repairs were underway early Friday.

