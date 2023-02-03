Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-08 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex Areas of Drizzle and Freezing Drizzle Developing Tonight Will Affect the Morning Commute Precautionary/Preparedness Actions The freezing drizzle may coat roadways with a thin layer of ice. Drizzle could also decrease visibilities in places. Please use caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 20:55:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet, increasing up to 15 feet by Thursday. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 19:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany Observed flooding changed from Unknown to Major severity for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Pearl River...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and expected to continue through tonight, before dropping into minor flood stage tomorrow morning. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was estimated at 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Tuesday was estimated at 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.5 feet Friday, February 17. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds to 35 mph with frequent gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds to 35 mph with frequent gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
