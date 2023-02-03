Effective: 2023-02-07 19:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 13:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany Observed flooding changed from Unknown to Major severity for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Pearl River...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and expected to continue through tonight, before dropping into minor flood stage tomorrow morning. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was estimated at 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Tuesday was estimated at 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.5 feet Friday, February 17. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO