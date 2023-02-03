ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tom Thibodeau shoots down report of Cam Reddish going to assistant coach about playing time

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oH7Me_0kbTREJk00

Earlier this week, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Cam Reddish had gone to an assistant coach at some point in early December to vent about his lack of usage and his removal from the rotation, and he has not played since.

Even in garbage time, the former top-10 pick has not been used, as reports continue to indicate that New York is working to trade him, one year after he was acquired from the Hawks.

Asked about Begley’s report before Thursday’s win over the Heat, in which Reddish again didn’t see any playing time, head coach Tom Thibodeau shot down the idea that Reddish has been riding the pine due to frustration over him going to an assistant about his playing time.

“Cam and I are fine,” Thibodeau said. “So I don't know where that's coming from, but I have an idea.”

In all likelihood, Reddish will be dealt before the deadline, as he once again will look for a new team where he can find a role, but it clearly won’t be in New York.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Empire Sports Media

The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Comeback

LeBron James sends clear message on Lakers trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly exploring multiple trade deals to revamp their roster ahead of this week’s trade deadline. Multiple media reports say the Lakers are particularly interested in acquiring Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving. Lakers star LeBron James sent a clear message about that possibility on Saturday night: LeBron was asked if Kyrie Read more... The post LeBron James sends clear message on Lakers trade rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal

To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy