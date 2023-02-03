Tom Thibodeau shoots down report of Cam Reddish going to assistant coach about playing time

Earlier this week, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Cam Reddish had gone to an assistant coach at some point in early December to vent about his lack of usage and his removal from the rotation, and he has not played since.

Even in garbage time, the former top-10 pick has not been used, as reports continue to indicate that New York is working to trade him, one year after he was acquired from the Hawks.

Asked about Begley’s report before Thursday’s win over the Heat, in which Reddish again didn’t see any playing time, head coach Tom Thibodeau shot down the idea that Reddish has been riding the pine due to frustration over him going to an assistant about his playing time.

“Cam and I are fine,” Thibodeau said. “So I don't know where that's coming from, but I have an idea.”

In all likelihood, Reddish will be dealt before the deadline, as he once again will look for a new team where he can find a role, but it clearly won’t be in New York.

