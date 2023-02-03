ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

Iconic Maine Lobster Roll Company Takes Care of Scarborough First Responders in a Tasty Way

Scarborough, Maine's first responders got quite the treat to combat the recent cold weather, all thanks to a very popular neighbor. What an incredible gesture by the lobster roll king of Southern Maine. There's nothing like heaps of locally sourced lobster meat slathered in mayo or butter (or both, why not?) and piled into lightly grilled hot dog buns. It's essentially Maine gold.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
103.7 WCYY

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Cake Returns to Portland, Maine This July at Thompson’s Point

Mixed in with the grunge lords and the punk rock revolution of the 90's lies a band with a distinctive sound and some unforgettable songs. That band would be Cake, whose best known for their jams "The Distance" and "Sheep Go To Heaven" as well as their use of the obscure instrument known as the vibraslap. It's been nearly 5 years since Cake has performed in the northeast but that will change this August with a show at Thompson's Point in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

What a Multi-City Road Trip Has Made Me Think About Maine

I recently set off on an 8-day road trip around the midwest with my best friends on a converted school bus. If there’s one positive thing that came out of our weird years living through a pandemic is the ability to work remotely and I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to get work done on the road.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years

There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
TOPSHAM, ME
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy