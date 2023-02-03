Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Maine Lobster Roll Company Takes Care of Scarborough First Responders in a Tasty Way
Scarborough, Maine's first responders got quite the treat to combat the recent cold weather, all thanks to a very popular neighbor. What an incredible gesture by the lobster roll king of Southern Maine. There's nothing like heaps of locally sourced lobster meat slathered in mayo or butter (or both, why not?) and piled into lightly grilled hot dog buns. It's essentially Maine gold.
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky
That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
Cake Returns to Portland, Maine This July at Thompson’s Point
Mixed in with the grunge lords and the punk rock revolution of the 90's lies a band with a distinctive sound and some unforgettable songs. That band would be Cake, whose best known for their jams "The Distance" and "Sheep Go To Heaven" as well as their use of the obscure instrument known as the vibraslap. It's been nearly 5 years since Cake has performed in the northeast but that will change this August with a show at Thompson's Point in Portland.
This is What I’m Looking Forward to the Most This Summer in Maine
With temperatures below freezing lately, it’s hard not to think ahead to summer. Waking up to your windshield frozen over and the news telling us to stay inside because it’s THAT cold makes you dream of sunny days on the lake and the sun kissing your skin. There...
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
What a Multi-City Road Trip Has Made Me Think About Maine
I recently set off on an 8-day road trip around the midwest with my best friends on a converted school bus. If there’s one positive thing that came out of our weird years living through a pandemic is the ability to work remotely and I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to get work done on the road.
Portland, Maine’s Secret Speakeasy is Not Easily Found Because It Keeps Changing
While recently visiting Portland, Maine, I went into a vintage store called Madelyn's, which just opened. It was a cool store with unique items like vintage t-shirts, so while checking out, I started chatting with the cashier. He was saying how the shop recently opened, and how busy Market Street is.
This is the Ultimate Unique Valentine’s Day Gift in Portland, Maine
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and I know you are all still scramming to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, your best friends, and those in your life to who you want to show love. This holiday isn’t just about being in love with a...
Portland on Tap is Tomorrow, and You Can Still Get Tickets Here
It's nearly here! Tomorrow is the big party of the season. Portland on Tap will be serving up good times and great beers Saturday, February 4, at the Cross Insurance Arena. And yes, there are still some tickets left for the second session, so don't miss out! Get them here.
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years
There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
Mystery Solved: Blue and White Robots Spotted Roaming South Portland, Maine
The future has arrived in Maine in the form of unidentified roving objects. Well, maybe not unidentified. These killer kiwibots have taken the Southern Maine Community College campus by storm. These little guys are not here to enslave the college's student body...yet. They are actually going to bring a very convenient service to the community college.
25 Businesses That Could Replace Sears at the Maine Mall in South Portland
That's a lot of space just sitting there...empty. So what could move in? What would YOU like to see replace the Sears that has been empty going on three years? It closed for good back in 2020. I was curious after hearing that the very last two Sears Homestores closed....
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
