Mixed in with the grunge lords and the punk rock revolution of the 90's lies a band with a distinctive sound and some unforgettable songs. That band would be Cake, whose best known for their jams "The Distance" and "Sheep Go To Heaven" as well as their use of the obscure instrument known as the vibraslap. It's been nearly 5 years since Cake has performed in the northeast but that will change this August with a show at Thompson's Point in Portland.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO