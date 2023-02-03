ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Joe’s Blog: Active pattern with a side of snow (TUE-2/7)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a bright start to our Tuesday after a record-setting day yesterday where temperatures went out of control thanks to 51 mph wind gusts around the area. This allowed the atmosphere to really become very “mixed”. Air was brought down from nearly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Legendary Bettor Mattress Mack Opposes Sports Betting in Texas

The Houston furniture mogul has an interesting perspective on the push to legalize betting in the Lone Star state. Texas furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is all for placing high-dollar wagers on Texas sports teams. However, as some lawmakers in the Lone Star state continue their push to legalize sports betting, McIngvale is not fully sold on the proposed bill.
TEXAS STATE
Finding The Superhero Inside Your Child!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KidStrong helps parents raise future-ready kids who are confident in every situation. Check out their locations in Overland Park, Olathe, and Blue Springs and try for free with mention of Great Day KC.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
New Theatre & Restaurant – Condomonium Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and the New Theatre and Restaurant are teaming up to bring our viewers a season of fun! We are kicking things off with “Condomonium” starring Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch”! As shows come to an end, continue to play along all season for your chance to win!
KANSAS CITY, MO
A Call To Celebrate Black Excellence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrate Black History Month with the arts! The Community Services League is looking for submissions for individuals’ art, poetry and narrative interpretations of Black Excellence to display at BlendWell for the month.
KANSAS CITY, MO
One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO

