Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch
With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
Why the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their fifth Super Bowl on Sunday and their third since 2019.
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and might be the in NFL history to ever play his position. But as incredible as Gronk has been on the gridiron throughout his legendary career, he’s been equally entertaining off the field. From interviews to commercials, and everything in between, you’re always in for a good time when Gronk’s around.
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
The Most Hated ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode of All Time ‘Should Have Never Been Made,’ According to Fans
'Gunsmoke' ran for 20 seasons, but a specific episode of the long-running Western television show stood out from the rest as the worst of all time.
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Budweiser, Pepsi step aside: One advertiser is pushing Super Bowl commercials into new era
USA TODAY's Ad Meter made its debut the last time the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. Like the game, Ad Meter's results have gone through many eras.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
This is why it's hard to bet on Chris Stapleton's Super Bowl national anthem performance
Two of the most popular novelty prop bets during the Super Bowl each year are settled before the game even kicks off: the coin flip and the over/under on the national anthem. Do these have anything to do with the actual game? Rarely!. But they sure are fun to bet...
PopCorners' Super Bowl 2023 Ad Has Breaking Bad Fans In A Tizzy
PopCorners has officially released their highly-anticipated "Breaking Bad" Super Bowl 2023 ad. The advertisement, directed by "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan makes for a compelling, chuckle-worthy reunion, which sees lead stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returning as the iconic pair of drug manufactures, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. PopCorners first began marketing their Super Bowl clip in January by releasing a teaser of Pinkman enjoying a bag of White Cheddar popcorn chips. The playful popcorn purveyors doubled down days later, debuting a small look at White and Pinkman bickering, rattling off quotes from the AMC series. White Cheddar PopCorners once again made their return, this time being munched on by White — how fitting.
Rob Gronkowski Has Surprising Pick For Buffalo’s Best Wings
The future hall-of-fame tight end and Buffalo native weighs in with a not-so-predictable answer on who has Buffalo's best chicken wings. Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Western New York and frequently spends time here visiting his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
1 Notable Topic Has No Super Bowl Commercials This Year
Super Bowl viewers may notice something different about this year's commercials compared to year's past: no cryptocurrency. Per Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales at FOX Sports, there will be no crypto ads during Super Bowl LVII in wake of the FTX news. Telling the Associated Press: ...
Super Bowl 2023: Here are the commercials playing during Sunday's game
Millions of football fans gather each year to watch the Super Bowl, but the day is also spent watching the best commercials on TV and the famous halftime show.
Patrick Mahomes makes Super Bowl promise to Cooper Manning
Patrick Mahomes made a promise to Cooper Manning regarding the Super Bowl. Monday marked “Super Bowl Opening Night,” which gave the media an opportunity to speak with members of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes spoke with Manning, who was conducting funny interviews on behalf of FOX. Cooper, the older brother of... The post Patrick Mahomes makes Super Bowl promise to Cooper Manning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
As Chiefs arrive for Super Bowl, it’s about right here, right now to make history
With three Super Bowl appearances in four years now, the Chiefs need to win another to distinguish themselves in NFL annals.
CBS has a "special" treat for Super Bowl commercial fans
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to kickoff is officially on! While many people are excited to watch our Eagles soar to victory in Arizona, we do understand that not everyone watches the big game for the sake of the sport. Some people are more interested in the pop culture, history-making Super Bowl commercials than the game itself.There's no judgement here. There have been some real classics over the years. But which ones would make the all-star team? We'll have the answer for you when CBS presents "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades." Our Natasha Brown caught up with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier ahead...
Fox Weathers Crypto Crash on the Way to Selling Out Super Bowl LVII
Fox has sold off the last of its available in-game commercial units for Super Bowl LVII, but a few spots immediately before and after the NFL title tilt remain available for marketers looking for a zero-hour deal. According to Mark Evans, executive VP of ad sales at Fox Sports, the last unit set to air during the Feb. 12 Chiefs-Eagles showdown was booked late last month, effectively bringing a close to the multimillion-dollar Super Sunday selloff. Fox had sold multiple in-game spots for $7 million a pop or better, with the average rate landing somewhere between $6.6 million and $6.7 million....
Beer Wars: As Budweiser's exclusive hold on Super Bowl ends, rivals gear up for shot at big game
Viewers won’t be limited to just the Bud Bowl, the Clydesdales or well-toned Michelob Ultra drinkers warding off a midlife crisis this Super Sunday.
