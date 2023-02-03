ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Outsider.com

Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch

With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and might be the in NFL history to ever play his position. But as incredible as Gronk has been on the gridiron throughout his legendary career, he’s been equally entertaining off the field. From interviews to commercials, and everything in between, you’re always in for a good time when Gronk’s around.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
Looper

PopCorners' Super Bowl 2023 Ad Has Breaking Bad Fans In A Tizzy

PopCorners has officially released their highly-anticipated "Breaking Bad" Super Bowl 2023 ad. The advertisement, directed by "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan makes for a compelling, chuckle-worthy reunion, which sees lead stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returning as the iconic pair of drug manufactures, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. PopCorners first began marketing their Super Bowl clip in January by releasing a teaser of Pinkman enjoying a bag of White Cheddar popcorn chips. The playful popcorn purveyors doubled down days later, debuting a small look at White and Pinkman bickering, rattling off quotes from the AMC series. White Cheddar PopCorners once again made their return, this time being munched on by White — how fitting.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rob Gronkowski Has Surprising Pick For Buffalo’s Best Wings

The future hall-of-fame tight end and Buffalo native weighs in with a not-so-predictable answer on who has Buffalo's best chicken wings. Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Western New York and frequently spends time here visiting his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

1 Notable Topic Has No Super Bowl Commercials This Year

Super Bowl viewers may notice something different about this year's commercials compared to year's past: no cryptocurrency. Per Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales at FOX Sports, there will be no crypto ads during Super Bowl LVII in wake of the FTX news. Telling the Associated Press: ...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes makes Super Bowl promise to Cooper Manning

Patrick Mahomes made a promise to Cooper Manning regarding the Super Bowl. Monday marked “Super Bowl Opening Night,” which gave the media an opportunity to speak with members of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes spoke with Manning, who was conducting funny interviews on behalf of FOX. Cooper, the older brother of... The post Patrick Mahomes makes Super Bowl promise to Cooper Manning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

CBS has a "special" treat for Super Bowl commercial fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to kickoff is officially on! While many people are excited to watch our Eagles soar to victory in Arizona, we do understand that not everyone watches the big game for the sake of the sport. Some people are more interested in the pop culture, history-making Super Bowl commercials than the game itself.There's no judgement here. There have been some real classics over the years. But which ones would make the all-star team? We'll have the answer for you when CBS presents "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades." Our Natasha Brown caught up with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier ahead...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Fox Weathers Crypto Crash on the Way to Selling Out Super Bowl LVII

Fox has sold off the last of its available in-game commercial units for Super Bowl LVII, but a few spots immediately before and after the NFL title tilt remain available for marketers looking for a zero-hour deal. According to Mark Evans, executive VP of ad sales at Fox Sports, the last unit set to air during the Feb. 12 Chiefs-Eagles showdown was booked late last month, effectively bringing a close to the multimillion-dollar Super Sunday selloff. Fox had sold multiple in-game spots for $7 million a pop or better, with the average rate landing somewhere between $6.6 million and $6.7 million....
Looper

Looper

