This dude is going to get ... like $350,000,000 to now be a Fox sports analyst.. sick money... unreal how people make that much ... sickness
I'm truly disappointed TB12 that you wouldn't even consider re-signing with the Pats for 1 day so you can retire as a Patriot...where you earned all of your greatness and where you have so many die hard fans. I don't care what your issues are with corporate...you owe it to your fans to retire as a Patriot! 😢
why would you believe a supposed confident and not the words coming out of Tom Brady's mouth? I will wait for Bob Kraft or Tom Brady thank you. you will all critize him if he does sign for a day. just because of your hate.
Related
Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Bill Belichick Names Tom Brady's 'Greatest Skill'
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown’s claims Harrison caused receiver’s ‘CTE,’ ‘aggressive behavior’
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Tom Brady Already Getting Weird in Retirement
NFL World Reacts To What Tyreek Hill Said About Tom Brady
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating Injury
New England Patriots Owner Wants to Sign Newly Retired Tom Brady to a Contract
Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player
Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's retirement: 'He is a New England Patriot'
Cowboys rumors: Tony Pollard decision could spell the end of Ezekiel Elliott
Aaron Rodgers tells Josh Allen where he can put his asterisk after winning rain-shortened Pro-Am at Pebble
Will Bill Belichick Leave Patriots After Breaking Don Shula's Record?
Saints only need one thing to make Derek Carr trade happen
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 57