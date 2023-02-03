Read full article on original website
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
dawgnation.com
Why Carson Beck is likely next up at quarterback, according to departing Georgia offensive leader
ATHENS — Georgia has a leadership void to plug on offense with Kenny McIntosh — who Kirby Smart referred to as the “Alpha Leader” — moving on to the next level. McIntosh, one of the four former team captains representing UGA at the Senior Bowl next week, believes the Bulldogs have a player ready to step up and assume that vocal role.
dawgnation.com
The Michael Jordan quote that sums up what Georgia football is about to attempt
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The Michael Jordan quote that sums up what Georgia football is about to attempt. As Kirby Smart...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State and Michigan reveal why they were eager to ‘get hands on’ Georgia last season
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is intent on maintaining an aggressive edge in his program, and it turns out with good reason. It turns out Ohio State was motivated by the Bulldogs’ perfect record last season, and Michigan was in fact plotting revenge all season long.
dawgnation.com
Kenny McIntosh gives the perfect reason for why he picked Georgia over Florida
Kenny McIntosh wore the Georgia logo for a final time on Saturday as he played in the Senior Bowl. But that didn’t stop the Georgia running back from getting one final dig in on the rival Florida Gators. On game day, McIntosh was interacting with fans. One asked why...
Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes appeared poised for an epic, dominating win over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. That was before a targeting call on Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got overturned late in the fourth quarter. Though it wasn’t the sole reason for the collapse, it played a major role as Read more... The post Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
North Gwinnett football announces hire of Parkview’s Godfree
Eric Godfree was announced as North Gwinnett’s football coach Tuesday morning in a move expected since Godfree’s resigna...
WSB Radio
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
WSB Radio
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
Shrubs and flowers in neighborhoods provide a buffet for deer.
Popular retail store opening in Georgia
A national retail store chain is opening another new location in Georgia this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular clothing store chain Old Navy will be opening its newest Georiga location in Monroe, according to local sources.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 11-year-old girl who disappeared
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old girl. The DeKalb County Police Department says the girl, identified only as Rosalyn, was last seen Sunday near the 900 block of Briarcliff Road. She is described as 5 feet 2...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Georgia Is Worth A Trip To The Country
It’s easy to just consider bigger cities for dining options when trying to find a new eatery, but do yourself a favor and remember to check out some of the great rural restaurants in Georgia, too. We’ve got plenty of countryside land in the Peach State, and some of our small towns and ultra-rural areas have restaurants that are just as delicious as any you’d find in Atlanta or our other larger metropolitan areas. One of our favorite country restaurants is Buckner’s Family Restaurant, tucked away in Jackson. Here, you’ll find a superb menu filled with Southern-cooked delights that are perfect for enjoying with family or a group of friends.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
accesswdun.com
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many wildly delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint; it’s actually hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
