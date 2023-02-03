ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes appeared poised for an epic, dominating win over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. That was before a targeting call on Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got overturned late in the fourth quarter. Though it wasn’t the sole reason for the collapse, it played a major role as Read more... The post Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular retail store opening in Georgia

A national retail store chain is opening another new location in Georgia this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular clothing store chain Old Navy will be opening its newest Georiga location in Monroe, according to local sources.
MONROE, GA
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Georgia Is Worth A Trip To The Country

It’s easy to just consider bigger cities for dining options when trying to find a new eatery, but do yourself a favor and remember to check out some of the great rural restaurants in Georgia, too. We’ve got plenty of countryside land in the Peach State, and some of our small towns and ultra-rural areas have restaurants that are just as delicious as any you’d find in Atlanta or our other larger metropolitan areas. One of our favorite country restaurants is Buckner’s Family Restaurant, tucked away in Jackson. Here, you’ll find a superb menu filled with Southern-cooked delights that are perfect for enjoying with family or a group of friends.
JACKSON, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy