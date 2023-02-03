ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
TROY, AL

