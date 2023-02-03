Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
wdhn.com
ESCC Military and Veterans College, Career, and Apprenticeship Workshop
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—On the ESCC campus, it was a “one-stop” academic and job training shop for active, retired, and former military personnel. The state of Alabama is appropriating funds for each of its 24 community colleges to help those. who are serving, or have served our nation...
wdhn.com
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
