Old Town Coyotes Visit Foxcroft Academy Ponies in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Old Town Coyotes visit the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in boys' varsity basketball on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be posted upon its completion. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you...
Dexter Wins Class C North Cheering Championships, Central 2nd
The Dexter Tigers Cheering Team won the Class C North Cheering Championships at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. Central came in 2nd and Bucksport 3rd. The top 3 teams were separated by only 1.55 points. Teams will now compete in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February...
Robert Kraft’s Patriots Foundation Sending Maine Boy to the Super Bowl
10-year-old Kellan Tilton of Detroit, Maine is a cancer survivor who absolutely loves football and, of course, the New England Patriots. Now, thanks to Robert Kraft's Patriots Foundation, he's going to Arizona to see Super Bowl LVII. According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Kellan was born with a cancerous tumor around...
